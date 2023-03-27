Rank Team Change Analysis

1. Portland Thorns FC – They were the only team to hand a blowout loss to their opposition. A four goal whooping by the 2022 NWSL Champions kicked off their regular season campaign, backed by a goal and an assist served up by their 2022 NWSL MVP Sophia Smith.

2. San Diego Wave FC +2 The club had some stretches that were frantic at times, especially when they were tested early on by Chicago Red Stars. But good coaching and depth were things that Chicago couldn't match, and the Wave were able to snatch the game back in moments when it mattered thanks to Alex Morgan starting off this season where she left off last year...scoring a crucial penalty.

3. Kansas City Current –1 Tons of injury forced some changes to the opening day lineup for the Current. A tactical shift exposed some gaps on the right flank, but the narrow loss to North Carolina wasn't without bright spots. Rookie Michelle Cooper seemed to be everywhere on the pitch and provided five of the Current's 10 shots in week one despite having the fewest touches of any player to go 90 minutes.

4. NJ/NY Gotham FC +2 Goalkeeper Abby Smith played her way back into the match after getting put on notice by Angel City rookie Alyssa Thompson's early banger. Gotham forward Lynn Williams is getting more into form every time she plays and her game winner in week one might not be her last big game moment.

5. OL Reign –1 Coach Laura Harvey slotted Emily Sonnett into the midfield and the team struggled to play out of pressure at times. They still got lots of looks on goal, but an inability to put them away has been an issue since last season. They lost 1-0 to the Washington Spirit despite outshooting their opponent 16-12, missing four big chances in the process.

6. Houston Dash –1 Last minute injuries mean the jury is still out on the Dash and their week one performance of a 0-0 draw against Racing Louisville. No Shea Groom (torn MCL) and a knock to Maria Sanchez likely shifted some things for new head coach Sam Laity. Forward Diana Ordonez will want to fix some of those missed chances next week.

7. Racing Louisville FC +1 They couldn't find a goal in an opening game with stretches of end-to-end action. Head coach Kim Björkegren has created a roster of massive international talent and Nigerian forward Uchenna Kanu showed off glimpses of why she's an attacker to keep an eye on.

8. Chicago Red Stars –1 A respectable performance on the road with goals from Yuki Nagasato and a penalty conversion by Mallory Swanson. Rookie Penelope Hocking made her debut and maintained composure in the attacking line, and the return of centerback Teirna Davidson is an immediate boost to the backline, though the team appears to struggle on set piece defending again this season.

9. Washington Spirit +2 The Spirit were saved by a stunning goal from Trinity Rodman and stingy goalkeeping by Aubrey Bledsoe. The team jumps up two spots and can climb the rankings if the tactics match the talent again next week.

10. North Carolina Courage +2 The Courage jumped up two spots after a narrow win against a very injured Kansas City Current team. Good playmaking by Kerolin and freedom for Emily Fox to roam were bright spots in the win and it's a good first step for a team trying to rebuild.

11. Angel City FC – 1 Rookie Alyssa Thompson was the star of the show in an otherwise familiar ensemble in Los Angeles. An injured squad with little depth and a midfield that still needs solutions is a movie we've seen before, this time the team seemed too starstruck by VAR after a disallowed goal to claw out a result.