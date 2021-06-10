Rank Team Change Analysis

1. Orlando Pride -- The Pride are unbeaten in their last five games and coming off a 1-1 draw against the Washington Spirit. Alex Morgan's four-game streak of at least a goal or an assist ended, but a quick equalizer to level things from 2020 draft pick Taylor Kornieck and a solid defensive shift from the backline kept them in first once again.

2. Portland Thorns FC +2 The Thorns are coming off two wins after back-to-back losses. Their most recent win against Racing Louisville FC showcased why their midfield is elite as Angela Salem, Rocky Rodriguez and Lindsey Horan all ended up on the scoresheet.

3. Washington Spirit -- They're unbeaten in their last three matches and coming off a 1-1 draw against first place Orlando. They're slowly getting their attack in order as Ashley Hatch continues to score goals for the Spirit.

4. Chicago Red Stars +4 Inconsistent in the early stages but coming off a huge win against the Courage. Chicago limited North Carolina to one shot on goal, won the duels battle (58.9 to 39.2 percent) and dominated the midfield all without Julie Ertz who is sidelined with an injury.

5. Gotham FC -- Offense has been limited but a breakthrough goal from Ifeoma Onumonu against OL Reign was the difference in the most recent win as the defense continues to step up no matter who has rotated into the backline.

6. Houston Dash +1 After going winless in their first three matches, Houston are now winners of their last two games. The team added new offensive pieces in Jasmyne Spencer and Maria Sanchez, but struggled a bit without their Canadian internationals in their most recent win, a narrow 1-0 victory against last place Kansas City.

7. North Carolina Courage -5 Another team with an inconsistent start to their season, the Courage are coming off a 1-0 loss against a Chicago Red Stars side that stifled their signature box midfield. As Courage coach Paul Riley said in postgame comments: Back to the drawing board.

8. OL Reign -1 OL Reign have lost their last two matches by narrow 1-0 margins. The team is also in the process of adding more pieces to their roster, first welcoming Rose Lavelle, and now Alana Cook. If they can finish their opportunities in the final third, they could quickly climb our rankings and the standings.

9. Racing Louisville FC -- Two straight losses for Racing Louisville FC where they were out scored 8-0, including a 5-0 beatdown from North Carolina Courage. The team is struggling and the recent break is coming just in time for the club to evaluate before their next match against Houston Dash.