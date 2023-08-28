The playoff push is in full swing as the National Women's Soccer League regular season continues. There are just five weeks of play remaining and international players are back after the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup with teams vying for playoff positioning and the 2023 NWSL Shield is still in play.
Check out our power rankings to see where teams landed after week 17 action. And remember, fans can watch the Challenge Cup and NWSL regular season across CBS Sports platforms including Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.
NWSL Power Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|Analysis
1.
Portland Thorns FC
+1
The possible loss of Sophia Smith to a knee injury won't be easy to navigate despite their deep bench. But Thorns took back first place after the international break and have kept it a second consecutive week. The play of Olivia Moultrie and Sam Coffey has the group within striking distance of the NWSL Shield.
2.
Washington Spirit
+4
Ashley Sanchez is playing like she's on a mission after zero minutes at the World Cup. With an extra boost on the pitch with the return of Trinity Rodman, the Spirit are a squad looking like they are peaking at the right time.
3.
OL Reign
-2
Hitting a slump in the season at the worst time with five weeks remaining. Rose Lavelle had sharp play in her return to the pitch, but the squad just hasn't been able to capitalize on opportunities for a win. Head coach Laura Harvey will have to manage the rest of the regular season and a Challenge Cup semifinal to right the ship.
4.
North Carolina Courage
-1
The system is still clicking for the Courage, but they're another group hitting a skid instead of a peak. They managed to stay afloat this week after going down a player but will miss Emily Fox on red card suspension next week as they hunt for better playoff positioning.
5.
San Diego Wave FC
---
The return of Abby Dahlkemper after neck and back surgery will be a massive motivator moving forward. She scored in her comeback along with new signing, Irish international Kyra Carusa. Their inclusion could just be the wind that lifts the Wave higher in the playoff race.
6.
NJ/NY Gotham FC
-2
The side is a bit streaky at the moment and the injury bug has bitten them again at a crucial time. Katie Stengel is still with the club, but her loan ends on Sept. 3, and the squad will hope newly signed World Cup champion Ester Gonzalez can produce goal scoring when she arrives.
7.
Orlando Pride
---
Messiah Bright is making a strong case for rookie of the year and Orlando are within striking distance of the playoffs. The pieces and coaching are there to break through but will need to get definitive results against playoff-bound clubs in order to get there.
8.
Racing Louisville FC
---
Racing is running out of time to make a case for the playoffs. Manager Kim Bjorkegren will have to figure out a way to get his best eleven on the pitch with so many World Cup players back into the mix and a Challenge Cup semifinal on the horizon.
9.
Angel City FC
+1
Spoiler alert. The Los Angeles side are still getting results under interim head coach Becki Tweed. Scarlett Camberos has played her way into form after arriving midseason and Claire Le Bihan may have unlocked her sicko mode after scoring a goal and providing the game-winning assist.
10.
Kansas City Current
+2
The Current are mathematically still in play for the postseason. If they continue to get impactful outings by CeCe Kizer and Lo'eau LaBonta, they can provide some upsets along the way.
11.
Houston Dash
-2
Maria Sanchez has been the answer for the Dash all season. Despite the strong individual performances, Sam Laity still hasn't figured out the right recipe for his best eleven, but the return of Nichelle Prince from an ACL injury is a positive sign for Houston.
12.
Chicago Red Stars
-1
Had a good response on the road and tried to make the most of a player advantage, but a long season is still slipping away even with a draw against a playoff contender.