It seems like every week of the 2026 NWSL regular season is a healthy mix of competition and chaos, and with midweek fixtures on the horizon, the margins for error are about to be invisible.

After Wednesday's slate of matches, every team will be level on games played, and that means just six games will separate teams in the NWSL Shield race, those battling for playoff positioning, and others on the outside looking in.

That means it's time to dive back into my weekly NWSL Power Rankings. So if you're trying to keep track of where your favorite team lands, here are my previous rankings. Power isn't just for teams at the top of the rankings; clubs hovering at the bottom of the list are making plenty of statements.

Over the weekend, Chicago Stars FC had the honor of being the first team eliminated from NWSL playoff contention, but did so in epic fashion. The Stars stole a point on the road against Portland Thorns in late stoppage time and have earned some respect back while adding to the Thorns' recent winless woes.

Boston Legacy also had their say in instilling doubts for teams in the NWSL Shield race. Washington Spirit have built an incredible home environment at Audi Field, but that just means opponents want to spoil the show, and Amanda Gutierres did just that when she added two insurance goals after Aissata Traore's game-winner.

Boston and Chicago's scrappy efforts against teams making the playoff push are what make the NWSL the most competitive league in the world. So rightfully, they've earned some bumps up in the rankings, while Portland and Washington have slipped.

Now, on to the most recent rankings:

Biggest Movers 2 Utah Royals FC 1 Washington Spirit Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 NJ/NY Gotham FC Even on limited minutes, Rose Lavelle's return is welcomed. But thankfully, the roster is too talented not to dig itself out of a rut; Jaedyn Shaw is still a clinical attacker, and Guro Reiten scored her first NWSL goal since joining the team in April. -- 14-4 2 Utah Royals FC Usually, I'm wary of streaky teams, but Utah has somehow made it an art form. Since August, the Royals have either won or lost, with some heavy scorelines mixed in, and we're all the more entertained for it. 2 13-8 3 Washington Spirit Naturally, there will be some growing pains with player movement in and out. Andi Sullivan's return from a red card suspension will be a big boost, but the starting lineup has a huge Leicy Santos hole missing from it and has to figure things out ASAP. 1 13-7 4 Portland Thorns Good teams find a way, and great teams really find a way against the worst team in the league with a historic negative goal differential. However, the Thorns didn't find a way over the weekend, so they drop in the rankings. Good teams find a way, and great teams really find a way against the worst team in the league with a historic negative goal differential. However, the Thorns didn't find a way over the weekend, so they drop in the rankings. 1 11-7 5 San Diego Wave FC Melanie Barcenas is providing the answers whenever Wave FC is searching for them. An unpredictable side is often the most dangerous, and San Diego are not a team to toy with right now. 1 13-8 6 North Carolina Courage Sometimes a reality check is healthy. Feels like every game from here on out is a playoff check for North Carolina, and despite a career year by Ashley Sanchez, they're falling short against other contenders ahead of them. 1 12-9 7 Seattle Reign Seattle Reign are quietly climbing the rankings, and they're another sneaky-good team that could be peaking at the right time. Seems like each week there's a different star player to step up, and that's the kind of versatility that bumps teams up the rankings. 1 11-9 8 Kansas City Current The coaching staff will need to figure things out quickly if Croix Bethune is out for an extended period of time. Sure, Temwa Chawinga is back and always a threat, but Bethune's been the roster MVP this season. 1 11-8 9 Angel City FC Eerily enough, Angel City are right where they want to be, within striking distance but low on gas. Just pestering enough to be that annoying little sibling but not doing enough to really get under the skin. 1 10-8 10 Denver Summit FC Perhaps Denver's biggest welcome-to-the-league moment is right now. This is the portion of the schedule where seasons are truly won or lost, and blowing a two-goal lead against another team in a similar position is not a good sign for the long haul. 1 8-8 11 Orlando Pride If there is a player that can truly make Orlando Pride believe they've got more to offer, it's Barbra Banda. Interim head coach Yolanda Thomas has the group back to getting results and good vibes. -- 9-12 12 Boston Legacy FC A massive statement for Boston to take down a title contender on the road. Would love to see the coaching staff utilize Amanda Gutierres more often. Two goals in ten minutes of play is beyond impressive, but Aissata Traore is ultimately a game-winner. 2 7-12 13 Houston Dash Not sure what it says about a team when their best player is away on international duty at a U20 World Cup, but that's the Dash for now, I guess. Time will tell if the club gets a boost from Fabrice Gautrat's recent head coach departure. 1 7-12 14 Bay FC Have to wonder at this point if players like Claire Hutton, Onyeka Gamero, or Alex Pfeiffer would be getting more development at a U20 World Cup than Bay FC right now. 1 6-13 15 Chicago Stars FC It's the little things that feel like a huge victory, and for Chicago this week, that means a scrappy, never-say-die equalizer by Taylor Wood. 1 5-17 16 Racing Louisville FC If you're not first, you're last, and if you're Racing Louisville, you're just last and possibly on the rumor mill road to getting relocated. 1 7-15