The 2025 NWSL regular season is officially ringing in the quarter mark of the campaign. Six weeks have gone by, and that means my power rankings might need some resets. There's been plenty of chatter around club rivalries and their emphasis on a regional basis, but week six offered reminders that sometimes rivalry is born out of chaos.

Top teams chasing the shield reintroduced themselves to each other, there were multi-goal games with unexpected results, and lower-seeded teams stole points off each other with no real answers for the long run. The performances were notable, and at this point of the season, wins don't always mean an automatic bump in my rankings, but if you're keeping score, NWSL week five rankings had a similar vibe.

Gotham FC and Portland Thorns had two matches squeezed into week six, one midweek against each other and one across the weekend. They both had mixed results, but still impressive enough to make jumps among other teams. For the first time this season, 13 out of 14 clubs had movement across the power rankings, and it's a testament to just how unpredictable this is every week.

Week seven will be here in flash, so don't miss any action. Fans can watch select NWSL regular season matches across CBS, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Now, time for our rankings:

2025 NWSL Power Rankings