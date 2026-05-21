NWSL Power Rankings: San Diego Wave mean business while Seattle Reign can't find their way

The 2026 NWSL season is flying, and the league is just two weeks from a summer break. All clubs are competing for as many points as possible, while ensuring that team tactics are ironed out before any extended time away. There are clubs that are in cruise control, others that are unpredictable, and some that just can't get out of poor form.

That means it's time for my weekly NWSL Power Rankings. If you're keeping track of clubs from match to match, here are my previous rankings.

As teams head into matchweek nine, half the clubs will have played 11 games, while others will tap into double digits for the first time this season. Gotham FC and Washington Spirit are on international club tournament duty and won't participate in the upcoming weekend of the NWSL schedule, but their current form is enough to keep them safe in my rankings.

Middle-tier teams keep the league on its toes and the rankings in flux. Denver Summit have consistently churned out solid performances, and now, after splitting points early in the season, they've managed to dig deep and finish out matches with elevated play from Janine Sonis and Abby Smith.

Angel City have also dug out of the trenches for now, thanks to defensive efforts led by Sarah Gorden. If the group can manage to regain some momentum ahead of the break, it could make the second half of the season more manageable for them.

Of course, where some clubs rise, others fall. Orlando Pride are truly in a rut they cannot seem to get out of, and Seattle Reign's goal-scoring woes continue. Despite sitting in different spots in my rankings, the dip in form feels a bit more daunting for Seattle. At least Orlando have NWSL Golden Boot leader Barbra Banda.

For the bottom dwellers of the rankings, there's always hope, and finally, even some movement. Maybe not enough to skyrocket towards the top, but hey, any progress is good, especially if you're North Carolina.

Now, onto the most recent rankings:

NWSL Power Rankings

Biggest Movers 4 Denver Summit FC 6 Seattle Reign Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Washington Spirit Good teams find a way, and great teams keep the motivation. The Spirit will be pretty miffed that their win streak was snapped on a whiffed set-piece clearance, but they showed some excellent effort in harsh altitude while in Mexico at the Concacaf W Champions Cup. 1 2 San Diego Wave FC The group is flexing its roster depth muscles at a great time. Whether it's second-year player Dudinha generating offense, or Trinity Byars finally making her Wave FC debut and scoring, San Diego are clicking. 1 3 Portland Thorns Never want to be the club that a struggling side gets right against, but sometimes it happens. Still a positive that Sophia Wilson keeps creating in the attack. But it is the defense that is still the underrated star of Portland's operation. 2 4 NJ/NY Gotham FC Jaedyn Shaw is running things on the front line while the coaching staff figures things out the back. Consistent play from Tierna Davidson helps, though they stumbled during Concacaf club competition recently. 1 5 Utah Royals FC Mina Tanaka is having an under-the-radar MVP-level type of season for Utah right now. The group is performing at a shield-contending level, and if they keep up, they'll keep climbing the rankings. 2 6 Orlando Pride If it's silly to believe in Barbra Banda, then just call me a silly goose. The roster just isn't turning those fine margins, and it's put them in a tough position, but there's always Banda and the eventual break to reset. -- 7 Kansas City Current Temwa Chawinga is truly a tide-turning player. In fact, she's probably just the tide. Scoring goals and combining with Michelle Cooper has been key, but now the group will have to maintain good form consistently. 3 8 Denver Summit FC The goals are coming from everywhere for Denver -- forwards, midfielders, defenders. And Abby Smith is locking things down in goal. It's hard to ignore what the Summit are producing right now, and they're just weeks from adding Lindsey Heaps in the mix. 4 9 Angel City FC Sometimes it's just putting your head down and pushing the wagon through the sand. Centerback Sarah Gorden and fullback Gisele Thompson have been silver-lining performers for the roster over tough stretches. Time for Angel City's attackers to tap in. -- 10 Seattle Reign I am unfortunately running out of funny or witty ways to describe Seattle's lack of goalscoring at this point. Which means it's kind of a bummer. They need the break now and another scoring addition to the roster. 6 11 Houston Dash Yes, sometimes scrappy games can feel like wins. Unfortunately, Houston need a bit more than that. There's no moral victory in making a bad day for another team this early in the season. 3 12 North Carolina Courage Ashley Sanchez is playing at a high level on the wing, which could make it hard to ignore at the international level, but I'll save that for a different article. For now, it's enough to bump the Courage up the rankings. 1 13 Bay FC Eventually, it'll get to a point in the season where the lack of goals will feel representative of last year's struggles for Bay FC. And that means they'll keep dropping in the rankings for now. -- 14 Boston Legacy FC The expansion side have finally hit a run form that feels like a turning point. If Amanda Gutierres is closer to the goal, maybe Boston will rise in the rankings. 1 15 Racing Louisville FC Louisville are frustrating to play against and to rank. Being known as a tough side can be respectable, but eventually, the lack of complete performances will catch up. 1 16 Chicago Stars FC Mallory Swanson is back on the active roster and featured in her first minutes. Unfortunately, Chicago's form and scoring are so poor right now, it's hard to see what could be. --