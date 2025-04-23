After seven games, crammed into two days over the weekend, the 2025 NWSL regular season continues, and so do my power rankings. The five-week mark of the schedule presented some competitive glimpses among trending teams, and after three consecutive weeks of the same top two contenders, recent team performances have finally changed the upper portion of the rankings.
If there was a theme for week five, it was rivalry. Not just in the sense of regional types, but head-to-heads that offer intricate looks at potential playoff prospects outside of a high-stakes game. Orlando and Washington finally had a chance to compete without a title on the line for the first time since November 2024. The outcome absolutely affected recent rankings compared to where things stood in my week four rankings.
The middle-ranked teams typically have the most movement for me. Out of week five is no different, with clubs between the fifth and ninth slots making noise. San Diego are quietly making a steady rise up the charts, and it feels like the point in the season where we'll keep seeing the California sides jockeying for position.
Unfortunately, the lower end of the rankings is starting to solidify itself as consistently as the top-tier teams. Already a tough opening five weeks of the season for Chicago, Louisville, and Utah -- the trends feel like it'll be that way for a while.
Week six is upon us and the quarter mark of the season is rapidly approaching, so don't miss any action. Fans can watch select NWSL regular season matches across CBS, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, and CBS Sports Golazo Network.
Now, time for our rankings:
2025 NWSL Power Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|Analysis
1.
Kansas City Current
--
On a five-game winning streak with goals from multiple players across the roster, including early league MVP candidate Debinha. They're taking no prisoners and beating postseason contenders, playoff hopefuls, and bottom-feeder teams.
2.
Washington Spirit
+1
No Trinity Rodman, no problem, for now. The Spirit are flexing the roster depth and remain a difficult top team for lesser opponents and a formidable foe for the elite teams.
3.
Orlando Pride
-1
I'll admit, it's strange to have Orlando in third. They are a powerful team who win games narrowly, and it caught up to them in week five. They'll need to be more clinical to get back up top.
4.
NJ/NY Gotham FC
-–
All gas, no brakes for Gotham after the international window. Next to Kansas City, they're riding the momentum of top form while managing injuries.
5.
Seattle Reign FC
+1
Seattle made a bit of a statement against the Portland Thorns, and Lynn Biyendolo made her first start of the season. A good time for the Reign to climb the rankings.
6.
Angel City FC
-1
Adjustments by the coaching staff did not pay off against a playoff contender, Gotham FC, last week. Interim coach Sam Laity has about a month to rework lineups till newly hired manager Alexander Straus arrives in June.
7.
San Diego Wave FC
+1
Rising tides for San Diego, who keep climbing the rankings. France internationals Delphine Cascarino and Kenza Dali keep delivering clutch performances, and San Diego look more dangerous week after week.
8.
Houston Dash
-1
That new car smell is fading fast for Houston. There's still plenty to be excited about with first-year moves and a new head coach, but none of that is going to matter if there are no winning results.
9.
Bay FC
+2
They bounced back up the table thanks to a breakout performance from Kiki Pickett. If they can figure out a way to produce more from their opportunities, maybe they can break through the upper half of the rankings.
10.
North Carolina Courage
-1
Slipping, falling and can't get up. The game tactics are there, but the roster is struggling to execute the plan. Maybe it's time for a formational adjustment since things aren't quite working.
11.
Portland Thorns FC
-1
Couldn't make anything happen during momentum swings in a rivalry game, and one win in five games is exactly where this team was a year ago. Not where they want to be.
12.
Utah Royals
--
Gotta get the wins where and when you can, and sometimes that's when you're a bad team facing another bad team. Thank goodness for Ally Sentnor's cool demeanor on penalties.
13.
Chicago Stars FC
--
Coaching staff made a ton of subs as travel and altitude looked to play a role down the stretch, and that's about all that was memorable about their performance out of week five.
14.
Racing Louisville FC
--
Every week that passes presents a new set of questions for Louisville. This week it's, "Where do we go from here?"