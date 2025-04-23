After seven games, crammed into two days over the weekend, the 2025 NWSL regular season continues, and so do my power rankings. The five-week mark of the schedule presented some competitive glimpses among trending teams, and after three consecutive weeks of the same top two contenders, recent team performances have finally changed the upper portion of the rankings.

If there was a theme for week five, it was rivalry. Not just in the sense of regional types, but head-to-heads that offer intricate looks at potential playoff prospects outside of a high-stakes game. Orlando and Washington finally had a chance to compete without a title on the line for the first time since November 2024. The outcome absolutely affected recent rankings compared to where things stood in my week four rankings.

The middle-ranked teams typically have the most movement for me. Out of week five is no different, with clubs between the fifth and ninth slots making noise. San Diego are quietly making a steady rise up the charts, and it feels like the point in the season where we'll keep seeing the California sides jockeying for position.

Unfortunately, the lower end of the rankings is starting to solidify itself as consistently as the top-tier teams. Already a tough opening five weeks of the season for Chicago, Louisville, and Utah -- the trends feel like it'll be that way for a while.

Week six is upon us and the quarter mark of the season is rapidly approaching, so don't miss any action. Fans can watch select NWSL regular season matches across CBS, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Now, time for our rankings:

2025 NWSL Power Rankings