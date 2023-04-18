The National Women's Soccer League will welcome the return of the Challenge Cup on Wednesday but Week 3 of the regular season provided more evidence as to who are the teams to watch and which need help. Several clubs will begin their tournament campaigns as the competition will run concurrently with the regular season for the first time, and it's a chance to keep momentum going or create it. Fans can watch NWSL on Paramount+. and across CBS Sports platforms.
Let's take a look at where teams stand in our power rankings ahead after Week 3:
NWSL 2023 Power Rankings: Week 3
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|Analysis
1.
Portland Thorns FC
–
The chemistry between Sophia Smith and Crystal Dunn is producing early results for the team. They're unbeaten in three games and Dunn has scored in the Thorns' last two matches
2.
San Diego Wave FC
–
Alex Morgan and Amirah Ali led them in shots in week three, but no goals meant a first road loss but no movement in the power rankings.
3.
OL Reign
–
OL outshot the Wave in their home opener without Rose Lavelle. A stoppage time moment of brilliance by midfielder Olivia Van der Jagt was the difference maker, but one goal from 16 total shots means the team stays put at No. 3 in the rankings.
4.
Houston Dash
–
The Dash reminded the league they are strong away from home. Winger Maria Sanchez has been the key player, delivering goals in back-to-back games on the road.
5.
Washington Spirit
+1
Trinity Rodman has gotten off to a hot start to open the season. Her work rate off the ball has caused problems for the opposition and her two goals in three games keep the Spirit climbing the power rankings.
6.
Racing Louisville FC
-1
Looks like Racing's inability to finish out games is haunting them since last season. They drop a spot in the rankings because of it. Maybe the return of Jaelin Howell to the lineup will change things moving forward.
7.
NJ/NY Gotham FC
–
No movement for the east coast side stay after needing some help from VAR in stoppage time to breakthrough on goal against a questionable defense in Orlando. Lynn Williams' audacious ability to turn a corner flag run into a go-ahead goal might trend Gotham upward next week.
8.
Chicago Red Stars
+1
Jumped up a spot in the rankings for dropping four goals without Mallory Swanson. Rookie Penelope Hocking recorded her first professional brace and Cheyna Matthews stepped up, providing an assist and forced an own goal.
9.
North Carolina Courage
+1
Courage have shown they are still capable of attacking in waves and Brazilian international Kerolin Nicoli has back-to-back penalty goals. But their inability to convert chances into goals keeps them in the bottom half of the rankings.
10.
Angel City FC
+1
Katie Johnson's increased role has led to two consecutive stoppage time goals. The newly signed Julie Ertz is going to change the group moving forward, so don't be surprised if they keep climbing the rankings.
11.
Kansas City Current
-2
The defensive shape has let in eight goals over their last two games. Rookie Michelle Cooper is a bright spot and starting players are slowly making their return, but the Current keep slipping in the rankings till their ideal starting lineup comes to life.
12.
Orlando Pride
–
Orlando keeps last place for themselves. The return of Marta to the starting lineup just isn't enough as they continue to struggle to deliver late in games.