The 2025 NWS regular season keeps ticking away, and playoff spots are getting snatched up with just four weeks left on the schedule. Week 22 welcomed a second team into the postseason as the Washington Spirit clinched a spot. While six playoff spots are remaining, there is still a battle for spots in the power rankings.

As the postseason gets closer, clubs are getting playoff previews ahead of the knockout rounds. Third-place Gotham FC will host fourth-place Seattle Reign FC on Sunday (4 p.m. ET on Paramount+). No matter the stakes, every team can rise and fall in the power rankings, and if you're keeping track of the power trends, check out my most recent ones.

Week 23 will be here soon, so don't miss any action. Fans can watch select NWSL regular-season matches across CBS, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

2025 NWSL Power Rankings

Here's how the league stacks up as week 23 approaches:

1. Kansas City Current (--)

Fresh off winning the 2025 NWSL Shield, the Current got right back into business with another dominant showing. They may have had their shutout minutes streak snapped, but the staff got to rotate players ahead of the playoffs, and Temwa Chawinga claimed sole position in the golden boot race for now with her 14th goal of the season.

2. Washington Spirit (--)

The Spirit staked their claim in the postseason with a massive performance by striker Gift Monday. The Nigerian international forward scored the fastest first-half hat-trick in league history, and the Spirit are on their way to the 2025 playoffs with four match weeks left in the year.

3. Gotham FC (--)

Gotham FC mirror Kansas City in form with four wins in their last five games, but the top three are so slim in margins that the No. 3 power slot is the highest they can be right now. There's no doubt that they are going to be a big problem for anyone left on the schedule and into the playoffs.

4. Seattle Reign FC (+1)

At this point, we are deep into the "anything can happen" portion of the season, and Seattle Reign FC are a huge example of that in NWSL right now. Turns out the roster depth and flexibility is their x-factor, with the goal scoring coming any way they can get them, and it's working for now.

5. Orlando Pride (+1)

There's been an effort to distance a "savior complex" storyline around newly acquired Jacqueline Ovalle after the loss of Barbra Banda for the season. But the Mexican international has been involved in two goal contributions in two games to keep the Pride in stable contention for the playoffs.

6. Portland Thorns FC (-2)

The Thorns have run out of ideas on the pitch, and in week 22, it showed with just two attempts on target. They're struggling against top teams and not looking much better against lesser opposition, and they're not quite looking like a team that's gelling with the playoffs ahead of them.

7. Utah Royals FC (+1)

It's going be so crazy when the hottest team in the league misses out on the playoffs because they simply ran out of time. But the Royals are in the upper half of rankings when it comes to power, and Mina Tanaka's strong run of form will keep them here even if the playoff line is just out of reach.

8. San Diego Wave FC (-1)

It's a Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde scenario for San Diego as the season winds down. Long gone are the attacking and goalscoring, and in place is stagnant play with a lack of adjustments. Whether it's player injuries or something else, the coaching staff needs to make changes asap.

9. Racing Louisville FC (+2)

Just when the darkness was settling in for Racing, they shot off some fireworks. They're rising back up the rankings after a must-win type of performance, and the group welcomed veteran Lauren Milliet back from injury. It could be the tipping point they need.

10. Houston Dash (-1)

There's no denying the Dash have cooled off a bit, but not enough to truly plummet down the power rankings. They'll need a massive response, though, after conceding four goals. Not great.

11. North Carolina Courage (-1)

Just when you've sparked the ignition, the gas goes out. That's North Carolina at the moment. They're within striking distance inside games, and in the playoff race, but the fact is, there are better teams in front of them at this time.

12. Chicago Stars FC (--)

There's nothing more representative of the NWSL than a last-place team snapping the league record shutout streak for the first-place team. As much honor as there is in that, it's not enough to bump up the rankings, and the Stars have hit a new form of losing.

13. Angel City FC (--)

There's honor in the fight sometimes, Angel City at least has that going for them. They're stuck in mediocre limbo, and it's hard to imagine there won't be something else to shake the team up down the stretch, as the club has to try something to start building toward.

14. Bay FC (--)

More starts for the center back duo of Brooklyn Courtnall and Sydney Collins, please. This club have all but waved the white flag on the season, so it's time to see who is trying to build for next season.