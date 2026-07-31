NWSL Power Rankings: Washington Spirit remain top; Denver Summit set for second-half surge

The 2026 NWSL regular season is officially at the halfway point of its schedule. The 30-match season kicks off matchweek 15 on Friday, and while some teams might have a game or two in hand, the real work starts now for others on the hunt for the NWSL Shield or a spot in the NWSL Playoffs come November.

The league took an extensive World Cup break in June, and sadly so did these NWSL Power Rankings, but as July comes to a close, it's time to reboot the power. It's a good moment to bring back my weekly ranking, and if you're trying to keep track, here's the previous rundown.

I've had some time to think about whether or not it's a good moment to reset this altogether. But truthfully, the teams I was impressed by before the summer break are still leaving a mark as we all turn the page to August.

The Washington Spirit were in the top spot before the summer really started to sizzle, and frankly, I'm not sure I'll move them any time soon. They have the best midfield in the league right now, anchored by Rebecca Bernal, alongside Hal Hersfelt, Leicy Santos, and now re-integrating Andi Sullivan back in the mix. They're a deep roster, and that will be tested in the final 15 matchweeks, while other top clubs face a similar grind.

Gotham FC are also reminding everyone that they'll always be a threat, no matter how slowly they start their seasons. Even with a long list of changes over the last month -- from Sam Kerr's arrival to Esther Gonzalez's departure to head coach Juan Carlos Amoros's paternity leave, and now Emily Sonnett's leg injury -- they're not letting much disrupt their flow state.

Meanwhile, San Diego Wave and Utah Royals are still in good standing, for now, but may be starting to reveal the cracks that can surface during a long season.

There are still plenty of middle-tier teams that continue to frustrate weekly competition, and me, as they do enough to keep pace on the league table, but maybe not enough to prove they're among the most powerful teams in the league.

Angel City got off to a hot start following the break after parting ways with former head coach Alex Strauss. Forward Ally Sentnor joined via trade midseason and is still on the hunt for her first goal and assist. Despite the changes, the group came out flying from the summer pause in the schedule but got a reality check recently against last-place Racing Louisville.

Maybe that's where things get really interesting now that the second half of the season will be in full effect. How do middle-tier teams make sure they compete with the top clubs in front of them, while managing the bottom dwellers wreaking havoc for their precious place in the middle?

Now, onto the most recent rankings:

NWSL Power Rankings

Biggest Movers 2 Boston Legacy FC 2 San Diego Wave FC Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Washington Spirit There are very few weaknesses when you go across the lines for this team, from Trinity Rodman leading the charge on the wings, with Rebeca Bernal in the middle, to Gabby Carle putting in shifts on the backline. Best team before the break, and once again well afterward. -- 2 Portland Thorns This shouldn't feel controversial to have the Thorns here, but for some reason, it does. Jessie Flemming is quietly putting together a solid season as a defensive mid for the group but hasn't had the offensive stats to prove it. Maybe that'll change now moving forward. 1 3 NJ/NY Gotham FC Perhaps the team that could rival the Spirit in terms of bench depth vs. overall talent quality. That's being tested with player departures and injuries at the moment, but elevated performances by Midge Purce and a consistent reliability from Tierna Davidson will keep things steady. 1 4 San Diego Wave FC They lost their best player, Dudinha, to an ACL injury following the international break, and questions around their attacking ability have come up again. There are still no answers, for now, and they might keep dropping in the rankings because of it. 2 5 Utah Royals FC I desperately hope Utah Royals keep their form up moving forward, and it seems they might hold their own against teams chasing them, but they still need to manage how they'll compete against other top teams in the league. -- 6 Kansas City Current The Current are getting a second chance at smashing the narrative that they can't do it without Temwa Chawinga or Michelle Cooper. Despite Cooper's injury and Chawinga's international duty, the group has a favorable schedule in front of them, and they're taking advantage of it as good teams should. 1 7 Orlando Pride What does an Orlando Pride team look like without Barbra Banda? Turns out pretty average. It's not a bad thing to be average, but I still want to see more from a group just two years removed from their 2024 double title run. 1 8 Denver Summit FC There will come a time and place where Denver finally stay above the halfway point of the power rankings, and maybe this is it. Janine Sonis has been their most consistent and best player, and the arrival of Lindsey Heaps can only boost things. -- 9 Angel City FC One week this team is California dreaming, and the next it's a nightmare. Too many familiar streaky threads of how promising they started at the beginning of the season and how they fell off after the rest of the league caught up. Stay tuned! -- 10 Seattle Reign Mia Fishel has finally scored for Seattle Reign, and head coach Laura Harvey racked up her 100th win with the club. Maddie Mercado's goal scoring and Jordyn Bugg's healthy form are positives for the group moving forward. -- 11 Houston Dash If the Dash can actually maintain a second-half surge longer than six weeks, then they could be one of those dangerous teams to meet down the stretch. Till then, still in the lower half of the rankings for now. -- 12 Boston Legacy FC Good to see the expansion side wake up a bit and tap into the season. They had good form before the break, and are keeping it going, but they're also still averaging more red cards this season than any other team. 2 13 North Carolina Courage As long as the roster has Ashley Sanchez in the mix, they'll have a dangerous attacking piece, but losing Manaka Matsukubo on a transfer is a massive gap. 1 14 Bay FC Italian international Cristina Girelli's loan with Bay FC is coming to an end, and the group will need to figure out the attack after August. In the meantime, Abby Dahlkemper's return to the backline could open things up in the midfield a bit. 1 15 Chicago Stars FC Mallory Swanson returned to the group just before the summer break, but unfortunately, the Stars' woes are too great for one player to solve. They'll hover around the bottom if they stay uncreative. 1 16 Racing Louisville FC Just poor vibes all around for Racing Louisville. A USWNT-caliber player and Racing forward, Emma Sears, is asking for a trade, and the team is now bleeding goals defensively. Bottom of the rankings for now. 1