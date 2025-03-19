The 2025 NWSL regular season is officially back and so am I with new power rankings. A rating like this after one week might not have a massive changes from my preseason rankings, but there's still enough out of opening weekend that caught my eye.

The top teams are exactly who they are, but there are plenty of shifts in the middle of the pack, and certainly some distinct early slumber by teams at the bottom.

It's certainly not hard to watch a six-goal performance by Orlando and say, 'Well, that's a good team,' so maybe those types of games say more about a losing side in Chicago Stars FC. Several teams actually settled for draws, and that's where some of the ranking adjustments get more fun.

Early days will likely stay somewhat unpredictable as non-top four sides establish their team identities, and that might mean some surprises along the way.

Now, time for our week one Power Rankings:

2025 NWSL Power Rankings