The 2025 NWSL regular season is officially back and so am I with new power rankings. A rating like this after one week might not have a massive changes from my preseason rankings, but there's still enough out of opening weekend that caught my eye.
The top teams are exactly who they are, but there are plenty of shifts in the middle of the pack, and certainly some distinct early slumber by teams at the bottom.
It's certainly not hard to watch a six-goal performance by Orlando and say, 'Well, that's a good team,' so maybe those types of games say more about a losing side in Chicago Stars FC. Several teams actually settled for draws, and that's where some of the ranking adjustments get more fun.
Early days will likely stay somewhat unpredictable as non-top four sides establish their team identities, and that might mean some surprises along the way.
Don't miss any action as fans can watch select NWSL regular season matches across CBS, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, and CBS Sports Golazo Network.
Now, time for our week one Power Rankings:
2025 NWSL Power Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|Analysis
1.
Orlando Pride
–
The reigning NWSL Shield winners and NWSL champs stepped onto the pitch and did exactly what title holders are supposed to do, annihilate lesser competition. Barbra Banda already looks better than last season and the league should be on notice.
2.
Washington Spirit
–
The 2025 Challenge Cup winners keep flexing their depth as Croix Bethune and Trinity Rodman work back from injuries. New defender Rebeca Bernal is rapidly settling in with the squad, giving the Spirit even more options at rotations.
3.
Kansas City Current
–
Got the job done at home thanks to a quick start in front of goal by 2024 MVP Temwa Chawinga. Considering the tempo they set, it still felt like the group left some goals on the table.
4.
NJ/NY Gotham FC
–
Strong debuts for Gabi Portilho and Sarah Schupansky as the group manages pitch returns for Rose Lavelle and Midge Purce. They'll need more goal-scoring to really separate themselves as a top contender.
5.
North Carolina Courage
–
Jaedyn Shaw was a great pickup in the offseason but looks to need a little time to get acclimated into the Courage's system. For now, the general tactics are working to get results.
6.
Utah Royals FC
+1
The Royals produced a big-game moment when goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn assisted on a long-range goal by Bianca St. Georges. They're already off to a better start than they were this time last season.
7.
Seattle Reign FC
-1
The top line didn't get nearly enough touches on the ball and it showed. The group still managed to show some good ideas but not enough to move up the rankings.
8.
Racing Louisville FC
+1
A positive start but Louisville has struggled to produce a complete performance that ends in all three points dating back to last season. Did a good job of disrupting possession against the Courage and central midfielder Taylor Flint leading the charge.
9.
Houston Dash
-1
The Texas side managed to make things uncomfortable against the Spirit and got on the scoreboard despite a loss. All those fun offseason signings are already starting to look like major upgrades, but not in the rankings this week.
10.
Bay FC
–
Not quite sure this group is going to be able to manage a full season if the plan is going to be to do more with less. Kiki Pickett's equalizer against Utah was really the lone bright spot this week.
11.
Angel City FC
+1
Alyssa Thompson's goal was more than just an equalizer as it showed off some razzle dazzle, and Gisele Thompson covered tons of ground while getting shots off too. The Thompson sisters are going to be tough for any team to handle this season.
12.
San Diego Wave FC
+2
New head coach Jonas Eidevall and his staff laid down some tactical plans for the squad and the players appeared to buy in. Young players are also getting opportunities and that's a progressive sign too.
13.
Portland Thorns FC
-2
Olivia Moultrie getting on the scoreboard is a huge silver lining for the squad. But the group still looks like they're figuring things out from last year while under head Rob Gale and that's not a good sign.
14.
Chicago Stars FC
-1
Gave up six goals and it looked and felt bad so it seems like Chicago are flat out not good. No real answers in sight by the coaching staff and it could be a really long year.