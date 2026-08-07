NWSL Power Rankings: Washington Spirit take top spot while Seattle Reign surge

If you hear alarms, there's no need to worry; it's just the NWSL reminding everyone it's the best time of the year, the second half of the season.

The league will welcome match week 16, and every game moving forward will weigh just a little heavier and carry a bit more pressure as time officially begins to wind down for the playoff push or for the NWSL Shield race.

That means it's the perfect time for my NWSL Power Rankings. It's really part of the season where teams can truly flex their roster power, or weaknesses, as the season slowly starts to slip away. If you're trying to keep track of where your favorite team lands, here are my previous rankings.

It's a brand new month, and August could be a make-or-break moment for teams way at the bottom of the rankings. There's not a lot of joy in being first-worst or 12th runners-up, but I'll definitely try my best to have some fun with it. Like how the Houston Dash just keep dropping in the rankings, partially because the results just aren't there despite some big moments from rookies.

The middle of the rankings are always fun, and this week is no different. At a certain point, sometimes it really is just about hanging in there and seeing where the ride takes you, and if you're North Carolina Courage, that is higher, and if you're Angel City, well, that's lower.

The battle for the most powerful team in the league is as narrow as ever. Teams will chase trophies and top spots, and if Gotham FC and Washington Spirit are thinking of slowing down now, that's a bad idea because Utah Royals are surging, and San Diego Wave aren't far behind.

Now, onto the most recent rankings:

Biggest Movers 3 Seattle Reign 3 Portland Thorns Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Washington Spirit Unless this team gives me a significant cause for concern in form, they're the most powerful team right now. Even at the end of busy match weeks, they don't make it easy for opposing sides to beat them, with a top midfield trio and a deep roster to pull from. -- 2 NJ/NY Gotham FC The club might have gone through some recent personnel changes, but they're still climbing the ranking because they're showing no signs of letting things disrupt their quest for success. Sam Kerr is already scoring in the league, and Tierna Davidson remains a reliable, consistent presence on the backline. 1 3 San Diego Wave FC The goal scoring may have hit a plateau with the Wave FC, but rookies are leading the way. Lia Gofrey scored her fifth goal of the season, and it was a huge one for a statement win over the Spirit. Mimi Van Zanten is constantly generating attacks from the defensive half to the attacking third. 1 4 Utah Royals FC The more teams the Utah Royals take down, the more belief grows outside the locker room. The roster believes, and the coaching staff does too, and getting results against other top clubs just further cements their status as a powerful contender for titles. 1 5 Portland Thorns Portland's in a rough run of form despite Sophia Wilson's best scoring efforts. The return of Morgan Weaver from a lengthy injury could be a boost, but they'll keep dropping in the rankings if the coaching staff can't figure out adjustments quickly. 3 6 Kansas City Current Croix Bethune is showing how quickly she's become a major player for the Current in her first year with the club. Creating chances, delivering assists, or scoring goals, she's doing it all. So despite Temwa Chawinga being away on international duty and Michelle Cooper working her way back, they're in good hands. -- 7 Seattle Reign Head coach Laura Harvey and her club are quietly climbing back up the power rankings and could finally be hitting good form at the right time. Mia Fishel is finally scoring with the Reign, and Ainsley McCammon is looking more and more comfortable in the midfield alongside Sam Meza. 3 8 Orlando Pride There were plenty of questions about who Orlando would be without Barbra Banda, and unfortunately, the answer is: they're in trouble. The attack looks stagnant, and the midfield is struggling at times. The club will welcome Banda back from international duty with open arms. 1 9 Denver Summit FC There's still time for the Denver Summit to chase some history in their inaugural season, but the roster is hitting a slump in front of the goal. The defense still has plenty of reliable pieces, but the lack of goalscoring is a problem. 1 10 Angel City FC A hot start following the summer break has come to a screeching halt for Angel City. It's a positive that rookie Taylor Suarez scored her first pro goal; it's less positive that Ally Sentnor has zero goal contributions through five starts with the club. 1 11 North Carolina Courage I want to believe that Ashley Sanchez is having the type of career season that'll propel the Courage all the way to the top of the rankings. For now its just a few spots up, but if Evelyn Ijeh keeps producing, they'll keep climbing the rankings. 2 12 Boston Legacy FC I'm not sure there is enough time for Boston Legacy to rack up enough points to break into the playoffs, but I am ready to call them a second-half spoiler. Are you a team hovering around the playoff line? You don't want to face Boston right now, and their form could see them climb higher in the rankings. -- 13 Houston Dash The thing about the Dash is that one week they're struggling and the next their rookies are giving reasons to hope. Feels like in another universe they'd be some kind of version of middle team, but in this season, they're just plain ol' streaky. 2 14 Bay FC Goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz can put on a clinic, and Claire Hutton and Hannah Bebar are standouts in the midfield. The recent acquisition of Jenna Nighswonger is also a promising sign of things to come. Feels like there are no secrets here: the franchise is trying to build something that could pay off in the future, but for now it's near the bottom of the rankings. -- 15 Racing Louisville FC Sometimes it's about both moral victories and literal victories. No team wants to battle for a wooden spoon, but at least Racing has passed that off, for now. Jokes aside, vibes aren't great, and it's been a steady fall since last year's playoff run. 1 16 Chicago Stars FC Somehow, the vibes here are even worse. Not a single whiff of positive momentum, and now Mallory Swanson is nursing an injury. Chicago's offseason could be starting earlier than even they expected. 1