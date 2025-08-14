The 2025 NWSL regular season rolls on, and week 15 offered some glimpses of upper-half head-to-heads. There will be plenty of eyes on a battle between first-place Kansas City Current and second-place Orlando Pride on Saturday (4 p.m. on Paramount+ and CBS), but where are they in this week's rankings?

This year's NWSL Shield-leading Kansas City will try and expand the 12 points between them and last year's NWSL Shield winners/ As far as which team is giving more "power" energy, there are still zero teams chasing Kansas City in my rankings.

That's not to say that can't shift week to week, that's the fun of a power rankings. Out the window with silly points and in with the heavy emphasis on vibes, because with just 11 match weeks remaining, any club can rise or fall. It's what makes the middle of the table most challenging at this point of the year; even the most mid-form team can crank up the performance volume and elevate itself. A good way to keep track of this is in my previous power rankings from week 14.

So, which teams will climb and who will stumble? Week 16 will be here soon

2025 NWSL Power Rankings

Here's how the league stacks up as week 16 approaches:

1. Kansas City Current (--)

Even against the altitude of Utah's picturesque mountains, Temwa Chawinga finds a way to pull off a game-winner. The Malawian international keeps setting records in the league, and in week 15, she became the fastest player in league history to score 30 goals in 40 games. Whether or not she has super lungs or super skills, or both, the Current will remain the most powerful team in the league with her leading the attack.

2. Washington Spirit (--)

Had a player advantage and yet couldn't figure out how to get the ball in the back of the net, because sometimes performances turn into defensive clinics, and the Spirit's back three of Rebecal Bernal, Tara McKeown, and Esme Morgan showed off why the Spirit defense is elite. They lead the league in shot blocks (58) and clearances (439).

3. Orlando Pride (--)

This is definitely not last season, Orlando Pride. This group hasn't had a win in three games, but that doesn't mean they don't have game changers to shake things up. Marta and Angelina could be big factors now that they're acclimated back into the team from their Copa America stint, and three weeks into the second half of the season feels like a good time to shake off the rust.

4. Portland Thorns (+2)

The squad had a bit of a statement game against rivals Seattle and flexed their offensive muscles with four different goal scorers across all positional lines. Whether it's defenders or forwards, team captain and midfielder Sam Coffey is setting them up and knocking them down when it comes to generating offense.

5. Seattle Reign (-1)

The group will want a big bounce back after getting dunked on against their Pacific Northwest rivals. They got the pieces to do it, as newly acquired Mia Fishel builds her minutes, and Sam Meza rises as a staple in Seattle's midfield. Head coach Laura Harvey hasn't shied away from mixing things up tactically this season, and who can blame her with as deep a roster as the Reign?

6. San Diego Wave (-2)

This group was the hottest team in the first half of the season and it feels like the long mid-year break has cooled them off. The goal scoring certainly has anyway. But if Daphnie Cascarino keeps up the attacking sequences as her front-line partners are rotated, the Wave will remain a threat.

7. Racing Louisville FC (--)

Louisville have become a frustrating side to go up against, and if they can just combine that with more clinical finishing, then they'll become the squad that top-four teams hate facing. Racing can often find themselves building attacking play with too few goals to show for, but maybe a couple of games back into the season means the goals are coming.

8. Gotham FC (--)

Defender Emily Sonnett is putting together another outrageous season on the backline for Gotham FC. She came up huge in week 15 when the starting 11 went down a player, and keeping Gotham's defense respectable is key if they want to move up the table and my rankings. If leading club goal scorer Esther Gonzalez finally breaks through on goal after a few games back, it'll change things moving forward.

9. Angel City FC (+1)

Angel City are doing a good job of taking teams to task early in games, and late-game comebacks to equalize show that maybe in-game adjustments and substitutions need to come quicker for a team that's trying to stay relevant in the postseason hunt. The group is way overdue for a bit of luck to tip their way after seven games without a win.

10. Bay FC (-1)

The Northern California side had plenty of chances to build some momentum in this third quarter of the season, but instead, they just left chances on the table. Rookie Taylor Huff has been a major bright spot for the squad, and the first-year player is having an underrated season -- she's second on the roster in chances created (16) behind Racheal Kundananji (19) and Caprice Dydasco (19).

11. Houston Dash (+1)

Slowly creeping up the rankings is Houston Dash, thanks to a pair of super-sub performances by veteran Sophie Schmidt. Head coach Fabrice Gautrat keeps starting Kiki Van Zanten, and it's paying off. The second-year player has also scored in back-to-back games like Schmidt, and Houston's shift in confidence is notable.

12. North Carolina Courage (-1)

Sometimes there's a performance boost for teams after a coaching change, but unfortunately, that's not quite the case for North Carolina after Sean Nahas' dismissal. It's certainly not for lack of effort. The Courage are getting looks, but not finishing in front of the goal has sort of been a trend for them all season, unfortunately.

13. Chicago Stars FC (+1)

No losses in two games? Where are Stars FC? Is this them? The group has bought into interim head coach Ella Masar's 4-4-2 diamond, and it's paid off for now. But a new head coach hire means more changes on the horizon for the group, and how they adapt could dictate the rest of the season.

14. Utah Royals (-1)

The backline has strung together some underrated performances despite two consecutive losses. Nuria Rabano covers tons of ground, and Kate Del Fava and Kaleigh Riehl seem to have a good centerback partnership. Right back Imani Dorsey's return is also a boost, and their collective solid efforts seem unnoticed with the lack of goal scoring.