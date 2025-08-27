Time is winding down in the 2025 NWSL regular season. Week 17 was another example of just how narrow the margins are between teams as the playoff push heats up. Top-table teams dropping points to lower-seeded teams is becoming a trend, and plenty of attention will be on second-place Washington Spirit as they take on 13th-place Chicago Stars FC on Saturday (4 p.m. ET on Paramount+ and CBS). Both sides are unbeaten in four consecutive games, but where did they land on this week's rankings?

While time is running out to boost playoffs hopes, there's still plenty of opportunity for teams to flex their muscle in my rankings. Kansas City still rule the league standings and these rankings, but any club can climb up or tumble.

Just because Chicago are second-to-last in the standings doesn't mean they're sewer dwellers in my rankings. Or San Diego's top three standing in the league isn't quite reflective of their recent form, but don't worry, it's noted on this list. If you're keeping track of team power trends, check out my previous power rankings.

So, which teams will rise and who will fall? Week 18 will be here soon, so don't miss any action. Fans can watch select NWSL regular season matches across CBS, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

2025 NWSL Power Rankings

Here's how the league stacks up as week 18 approaches:

1. Kansas City Current (--)

At this point, we're running out of superlatives about this team. Multiple things can be true, like Kansas City Current having a sharp defense and lethal attack. It's not surprising when you've got centerback Kayla Sharples out the back and forward Temwa Chawinga up top.

2. Washington Spirit (--)

Played spoiler as the visiting side in front of a record crowd of 40,091 and have emerged as the closest rival to Kansas City for any league titles. They'll have to tighten things on the defensive side if they want to be the most powerful team in NWSL, and they have the pieces to do it with Nigerian international midfielder Deborah Abiodun back from a loan with Dallas Trinity.

3. Orlando Pride (--)

With Barbra Banda out for the rest of the season, this might be the last time I have Orlando in the top three of my power rankings. Banda led the team and the league in total shots (71) and was the leading scorer on the roster with eight goals. Lizbeth Jacqueline Ovalle is an exciting signing, but Banda's shoes were not the ones she was supposed to fill.

4. Portland Thorns (--)

The Thorns went up against the best team in the league last weekend and faired about as well as any other club; they lost. Perhaps a moral victory is that they didn't play super poorly and were threatening in the final third, and it felt like a performance that'll eventually propel them higher up the rankings.

5. Seattle Reign (--)

This squad is doing just enough not to stumble, and that's not exactly a compliment. Sofia Huerta finally breaking a long-elusive NWSL assists record could be a sign of better things to come, as they're better than most teams in the league, but not more powerful than the clubs in front of them.

6. San Diego Wave (-2)

The Wave have struggled to generate much momentum during the second half of the season after being the biggest surprise team before the mid-season break. One win in five matches, and there's no easy schedule for teams at this point in the season. If San Diego want to be a powerful contender, they have to get back to consistency.

7. Racing Louisville FC (--)

Racing have rapidly become the team that others hate to face, and they just got better. The club made a move at the deadline to bring some more attacking options with a trade for Makenna Morris. She's a young player in her second year in the league but already has postseason and championship experience after a runners-up finish with Spirit in 2024.

8. Angel City FC (+1)

Angel City can almost touch the playoff line on the league table, and that's about as powerful as they are in my rankings. A big-time goal by rising star Alyssa Thompson against a contender could shake things up, but the group is also losing players during the transfer window. Hard to gauge quite where the club wants to go with the rest of the season.

9. Gotham FC (-1)

Somehow, Gotham managed to stay in the mix in the upper half of my rankings, but a lack of creativity and goal scoring finally bumps them out. Esther Gonzalez is still in the running for NWSL Golden Boot, and there have been plenty of chances, but the finishing isn't there.

10. Houston Dash (+1)

Rankings are just a number for the Houston Dash. They're quietly climbing the list with consistent performances out of the mid-season break. Solid defensive performances from Natalie Jacobs, Avery Patterson, and Paige Nielsen have changed things for the Dash, and if Yazmeen Ryan keeps scoring, they'll remain a threat.

11. Chicago Stars FC (+2)

Maybe it's the bottom of the rankings that are more fun than the top during this stretch of the season, or maybe that's just a line of thinking for the nerds and sickos who root for weekly chaos. There's been no better example of producing outrageous late-game finishes in the league than Chicago, and their exciting comebacks bump them up the power rankings.

12. Utah Royals FC (+2)

It's almost like the Royals have figured out that their home field can be used to their advantage. It's no secret that visiting teams have struggled to score against in the altitude, but the Royals' defense has also made things difficult. If the group can turn draws into wins, they stay a pesky side down the stretch.

13. Bay FC (-2)

This group has been baffling all season. One week, they look like they've got it figured out, and the next, they can't manage a game. Kind of sad to see Nigerian international goal scorer Oshola Asisat reduced to a bench player and the club looking less powerful and more confusing.

14. North Carolina Courage (-2)

You can't concede three goals in 10 minutes and climb the rankings. You can't concede a hat-trick to a single player who subbed into the game. But North Carolina did that, and they dropped in power because of it.