The upcoming NWSL season is finally upon us. Just four days away, the 2026 regular season begins on Friday, and 2026 presents a new landscape with the league expanding to 16 teams and each club navigating a lengthy 30-game schedule.

The extra match cadence is a first for every club this year, and roster depth will be a premium commodity for teams competing down the stretch of the season. With Denver Summit FC and Boston Legacy FC joining the fold, there were even more roster spots and player movement this offseason. The league is just a year removed from eliminating the NWSL Draft, and plenty of rookies made an impact on their club teams last season without it.

Last year's rookie of the year, Lilly Reale, was featured on our 2025 NWSL rookies to watch list, while others made an impact by earning significant minutes or even breaking into starting lineups on a new team entirely, like Brooklyn Courtnall. This year will prove to be another where rookies are essential to the long season grind. So much so that we're bumping our rookie mentions from five to six players.

Whether it's managing the physical demands of the new 30-game cadence, injury circumstances, or performances that coaches just can't ignore, here are a few rookies we've got our eyes on:

Shae Harvey (Midfielder, Portland Thorns FC)

School: Stanford

I'll go out on a limb here and say I think that Shae Harvey will eventually help fill the midfield gaps left behind by Hina Sugita and Sam Coffey by making the position her own. Still, those are huge shoes to fill, and the last thing coaches are going to do is try to place that kind of pressure on a player, so it's a good thing the Thorns finally hired a head coach at the final hour of preseason.

A versatile box-to-box midfielder, she can influence a game on either side of the ball, with the ability to read attacks, break them up, or transition them. Harvey is stepping onto a Thorns roster in the midst of a change. A new manager in Robert Vilahamn, the departure of Coffey, and Sophia Wilson's return post-pregnancy are all enough question marks to maybe take the pressure off. How she'll fit in alongside Olivia Moultire and Jessie Fleming will be key.

Tessa Dellarose (Defender Chicago Stars FC)

School: University of North Carolina

It might be year three of Chicago Stars FC's rebuild, but that doesn't mean there's no time for a foundational player to break through as part of that plan.

Tessa Dellarose, a former UNC team captain, signed a three-year deal with Chicago Stars FC through 2028 after a successful college career. Dellarose led the Tar Heels to the 2024 national championship and combines athleticism with physicality while having a reliable left foot. She's been involved with U.S. youth national teams and helped the U-20 side qualify for the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.

A bit of a multi-tool positional player, she can play both fullback roles and a defensive midfielder. Her ability to contribute to the attack wherever she is on the pitch is an asset.

Jordynn Dudley (Forward, Gotham FC)



School: Florida State University

A dynamic forward, Jordynn Dudley recently signed a three-year deal with Gotham FC after a decorated college career at Florida State University.

A two-time national champion and All-American, she steps into her pro era having scored 34 goals and recorded 34 assists over 59 games. She was also a key figure on the youth international stage. Dudley made five appearances, with two starts, and scored two clutch goals during the U-20 U.S. women's team's semifinal run at the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.

She can go head-to-head with any center back with her towering 5-foot-11 frame and offers a dual threat with both technical finishing and an aerial presence. Dudley's a solid finisher, with an eye for goal and ability to impact games at a high level, and will be a piece for Gotham's present and future.

Kate Faasse (Forward, Houston Dash)

School: University of North Carolina

Another Tar Heel standout, forward Kate Faasse signed with the Houston Dash through the 2028 season.

Faasse is a 2024 MAC Hermann trophy winner and led the nation with 20 goals during the Tar Heels' national championship run. Along with her goal-scoring ability, she's the type of attacker who works relentlessly. Unafraid to track back for defensive help, she can help control games with her off-ball movement. Like any rookie, there will be a learning curve at the pro level, but Faasse could be competing for starting minutes or be that impactful sub.

Lia Godfrey (Midfielder, San Diego Wave)

School: University of Virginia

Lia Godfrey is already earning every bit of her new contract with the San Diego Wave. She signed a deal through 2027 with the club following a six-year college career at Virginia.

Her extended time at Virginia could give her an advantage as she starts her pro career. A four-time first-team All-American and 2025 ACC Midfielder of the Year, she has playmaking instincts and might have more technical polish than even some younger pros on the current roster. The group might need a rookie who is ready to step in now, rather than hoping someone breaks through in the first half of the season.

She can also score from deeper-lying positions. She's already cracked preseason starting lineups and scored against Denver Summit at the Coachella Valley Invitational.

Chioma Okafor (Forward, North Carolina Courage)

School: University of Connecticut

North Carolina Courage made a big local move when they signed forward Chioma Okafor, the 22-year-old Nigerian international. A three-time All-American with UConn, she scored 30 goals in 57 appearances. She is willing to take defenders on in one-on-one situations and is smart about outmaneuvering them with her explosive moves on the ball. She might finally be the player to bring a new layer of dynamism in the attack alongside 2024 NWSL Midfielder of the Year Manaka Matsukubo. As the Courage look to build a new chapter with new head coach Mak Lind, much will depend on how they plan to utilize Okafor's attacking fearlessness in year one of a new era.