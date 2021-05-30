The National Women's Soccer League regular season continues Sunday as Week 3 action concludes. The 24-game regular season is well underway as teams continue to climb in the standings after some midweek action. Fans can watch games across CBS platforms, with CBS Sports Network and Paramount+ broadcasting the action;=.

Three games are on the docket on Sunday: Gotham FC host the Portland Thorns for the first time in the regular season, it is the first meeting between the two sides since their 2021 Challenge Cup Championship meeting. the Orlando Pride host Kansas City NWSL and will try to extend their win streak, and OL Reign host Washington Spirit to close out the tripleheader on Sunday.

Here's how to watch and what to know about the games this weekend:

Viewing info

Sunday, May 30

Gotham FC vs Portland Thorns FC, 3:00 p.m. ET (Paramount+)



Orlando Pride vs. Kansas City NWSL, 6:00 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

OL Reign vs. Washington Spirit, 7:00 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Challenge Cup championship rematch

Both Gotham FC and the Thorns are vying for position on the league table after kicking off their regular seasons with wins. Portland has dropped its last two matches after a dominant five-goal win over Chicago in their regular season opener. Gotham FC are undefeated in their last two games, thought the offense has slowed down for them. The team picked up a narrow 1-0 win in their home opener, and are coming off a scoreless draw against Chicago. Look for veterans on both sides of the ball to have an impact as Christine Sinclair tries to lead the Thorns to victory against Gotham FC and Carli Lloyd.

Orlando Pride in first place; KC on the hunt

The Orlando Pride are undefeated in the first three matches of the regular season, earning a draw in their season opener and coming off back-to-back wins against North Carolina Courage and Portland Thorns FC. It's an impressive start for an Orlando side that has struggled in previous seasons, and veteran strikers Sydney Leroux and Alex Morgan are helping to set the tone.

Kansas City NWSL are still on the hunt for their first win in 2021. The team has looked organized, but has struggled to generate on the offensive side of the ball. Veteran striker Amy Rodriguez has been a bright spot for Kansas City up top, scoring goals and netting them on the road, with three road goals in 2021.

Reign and Spirit trying to start a streak

OL Reign host the Washington Spirit as both sides try to ignite a winning streak in their regular seasons. OL Reign are undefeated in their last two matches, and are coming off a 2-1 win against their Pacific Northwest rivals Portland Thorns FC, where Megan Rapinoe and Shirley Cruz netted goals. The Tacoma side will now try to pick up its first regular season at home, and the defense will be without Celia Jimenez Delgado, who is out with a right thigh injury.

The Spirit picked up their first regular season win against Houston Dash where they sparked a come-from-behind victory. The team will be without team captain Andi Sullivan, who picked up a red card during the previous match against Houston.