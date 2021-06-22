National Women's Soccer League midweek action continues Wednesday with Kansas City NWSL hosting the Orlando Pride and Racing Louisville FC squaring off with the North Carolina Courage. Fans can watch games across CBS platforms with Paramount+.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and subscribe to ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Here's how to watch and what to know about the games on Wednesday:

Viewing info

Wednesday, June 23

Kansas City NWSL vs, Orlando Pride, 2:00 p.m. ET (Paramount+)



Racing Louisville FC vs. North Carolina Courage, 7:30 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Kansas City look to end Orlando's streak

One of the league's newest franchises, Kansas City NWSL is coming off a 1-0 loss against Portland Thorns FC, and will host the Pride at Legends Field in Kansas City. The squad is still on the hunt for its first win in 2021. This time they will have to try and earn it against the only undefeated team in the league.

Orlando Pride are coming off a 1-1 draw against Gotham FC, where a late-game equalizer came in the 90th minute via Courtney Petersen, and the quick turnaround after the weekend could see some player rotation on both sides for this match.

Louisville host North Carolina

Racing Louisville FC will host North Carolina Courage at Lynn Family Stadium. Louisville is coming off a 1-0 win against the Houston Dash where recent club signing Ebony Salmon recorded her first goal for the team. An international signing out of Bristol City, Salmon subbed into the match and scored just a minute later for the game-winning goal.

North Carolina Courage are coming off a 2-1 win against OL Reign with goals from Jessica McDonald and Sam Mewis. The 2019 NWSL regular season champions are currently 2-2-1 and will try to string back-to-back wins together for the first time this season.