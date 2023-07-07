The 2023 National Women's Soccer League regular season is in full swing of the season with week 15 action. There's a full slate of games beginning with Orlando Pride and OL Reign on Friday. This is the last weekend of matches before the league takes a pause for the 2023 Women's World Cup. Week 16 will resume on Aug. 18, but group-stage games in the 2023 NWSL Challenge Cup will continue through this period beginning July 21 through August 9. Fans can watch the NWSL regular season across CBS Sports platforms, including, Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network and CBS Sports Network.

Take a look at the upcoming slate of games:

NWSL Week 15

All times Eastern

Friday, July 7

Orlando Pride vs. OL Reign, 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Golazo Network



Racing Louisville FC vs. Kansas City Current, 8 p.m. on Paramount+

Houston Dash vs. Chicago Red Stars. 8:30 p.m. on Paramount+

Saturday, July 8

San Diego Wave FC vs. Washington Spirit, 10 p.m. on CBS Sports Golazo Network

Sunday, July 9

NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Portland Thorns FC, 5:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Golazo Network

Angel City FC vs. North Carolina Courage, 8 p.m. CBS Sports Golazo Network

Biggest matchup to keep an eye on

NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Portland Thorns FC: Fifth-place Gotham and second-place Thorns will battle it out before taking a break in the regular season. Thorns are trying to bounce back from a recent loss while Gotham is coming off a scoreless draw. The two teams are missing key players because of international duty ahead of the World Cup which means opportunity knocks for role players. If Midge Purce is back up to extended minutes, expect her to cause problems for the Thorns backline alongside Yazmeen Ryan.

Under-the-radar match

Houston Dash vs. Chicago Red Stars: Houston is stuck in limbo and have been for several weeks now. They're chasing that elusive win that will propel them into the upper half of the league table. The quest for a playoff position isn't entirely out of their grasp and they'll want to take advantage of the visiting last-place Chicago Red Stars. The Dash have gotten the better of the Midwest team this season across all competitions. It won't be easy though as Chicago are coming off of closely contested matches and a recent win against San Diego.