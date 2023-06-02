The 2023 National Women's Soccer League regular season continues with week 10 action. Expect a full slate of games beginning with OL Reign and Portland Thorns on Saturday while Angel City FC and Chicago Red Stars close out week 10 on Monday. Fans can watch the NWSL regular season across CBS Sports platforms, including, Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network and CBS Sports Network.

Take a look at the upcoming slate of games:

NWSL Week 10

All times Eastern

Saturday, June 3

Washington Spirit vs. Racing Louisville FC, 8 p.m. on Paramount+

OL Reign vs. Portland Thorns FC, 8 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Houston Dash vs. Orlando Pride, 8:30 p.m. on Paramount+

Kansas City Current vs. North Carolina Courage, 8:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Golazo Network

Sunday, June 4

OL Reign vs. Angel City FC, 6 p.m. on Paramount+

Monday, June 5

Angel City FC vs. Chicago Red Stars, 10 p.m. on Paramount+

Biggest matchup to keep an eye on

OL Reign vs. Portland Thorns FC: All eyes will be on the longest rivalry in NWSL. Both teams are coming off midweek Challenge Cup fixtures so expect some rotation in this one. When the Reign and Thorns take the pitch on Saturday, it will be the 35th all-time meeting between the two sides, breaking a tie with Washington Spirit vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC for the most matches in NWSL history.

The two teams are no strangers to physical challenges between the line with 84 yellow cards issued in games between the two clubs, a record across all NWSL competitions. So look for a battle in the middle third if Crystal Dunn, Olivia Moultrie and Sam Coffey get the start against the Reign.

Under-the-radar match

Houston Dash vs. Orlando Pride: The teams are reaching a crucial point in the season where they are trying to separate themselves in the middle of the table. The Dash are the hosts in this one but haven't quite established a home-field advantage in Houston. The coaching staff is still having trouble figuring out how best to utilize Ebony Salmon and Diana Ordonez on the pitch together. Orlando Pride hit a snag in their unbeaten streak on the road against Chicago but exited their 1-0 loss by dominating several stat lines. If rookie Messiah Bright makes the best of her Texas homecoming, look for the Pride to leave with a win.