The 2023 National Women's Soccer League regular season officially kicks off the second half of the season with week 12 action. Expect a full slate of games over the weekend, with Racing Louisville FC and NJ/NY Gotham FC closing out the weekend on Sunday on CBS. Fans can watch the NWSL regular season across CBS Sports platforms, including, Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network and CBS.

Racing and Gotham headline CBS on Sunday but have a look at the upcoming slate of games and what to know:

NWSL Week 12

All times Eastern

Saturday, June 17

San Diego Wave FC vs. Angel City FC, 4 p.m. on CBS

North Carolina Courage vs. Orlando Pride, 7 p.m. on Paramount+

Houston Dash vs. OL Reign 8:30 p.m. on Paramount+

Sunday, June 18

Racing Louisville FC vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC, 4 p.m. on CBS

Chicago Red Stars vs. Portland Thorns FC, 6 p.m. Paramount+

Kansas City Current vs. Washington Spirit, 7 p.m. Paramount+

Storylines



Racing Louisville FC: The Kentucky side are running away with the central region in this year's Challenge Cup. They're coming off a midweek 3-0 win against Houston and claim first place in the group. In the regular season standings they're still trying to get over the playoff line. They're anchored in the back with center back Abby Erceg, and Ary Borges has become the outlet for Savannah DeMelo and Jaelin Howell that was missing last season.

Winless in three matches with two draws, they are on the hunt for a regular season win. They've shown they can get results against top teams but have yet to secure a win. If they can get one at home against Gotham it might catapult them into playoff chatter.

Gotham FC: After owning the month of May, Gotham have cooled off a bit in June. They're also winless in three matches with two draws. Forward Lynn Williams has been in consistent form all season with six goals through 11 regular season appearances. Louisville will gameplan for her, which means Yazmeen Ryan and Brunihna will need to cause some chaos out wide.