The 2023 National Women's Soccer League regular season returns on Friday. There's an entire weekend full of games beginning with Houston Dash against Portland Thorns FC at PNC Stadium in Houston. The Dash will try to snap the Thorns unbeaten streak at six games in the regular season. Week seven will conclude on Sunday as Kansas City Current host San Diego Wave FC, both teams will try to get back in the win column after losses during week six. Fans can watch the NWSL regular season across CBS Sports platforms, including CBS Sports Golazo Network, and Paramount+.

Take a look at the upcoming slate of games:

NWSL Week seven

All times Eastern

Friday, May 12

Racing Louisville FC vs. Chicago Red Stars, 7:30 p.m. on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network

Houston Dash vs. Portland Thorns, 8:30 p.m. on Paramount+

Saturday, May 13

Angel City FC vs. Washington Spirit, 10 p.m. on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network



Sunday, May 14

North Carolina Courage vs. OL Reign, 3 p.m. on Paramount+

NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Orlando Pride, 5:30 p.m. on Paramount+

Kansas City Current vs. San Diego Wave FC 6 p.m. on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network



Biggest matchup to keep an eye on

Angel City FC vs. Washington Spirit: Fans will get a look at two players who are making an early case for Rookie and MVP honors. The 18-year-old phenom, Alyssa Thompson, has four goals through all competitions for Angel City this year and is showing no signs of slowing down as the season progresses, despite the fact that the high school senior is navigating being a pro and classwork.

"It's been hard but usually when I stay in the moment, good things happen," Thompson explained on balancing expectations. "I'm taking it day by day, working hard in training, then going to school and working on my schoolwork, then going home and being able to be with my friends and family."

On the other side of the field, Trinity Rodman has quickly become the face of the Spirit franchise after being drafted in 2021, and her work rate on and off the ball has provided an extra outlet for teammates. Her efforts have helped the team remain unbeaten through the opening quarter of the season. Angel City is definitely aware of her on the scouting report with three goals and two assists through six games.

"She's having a good season this year. She's come in hungry and knows that there's a World Cup spot she's playing for as well. She's so good on the ball, being able to face up and go one-on-one," said Angel City head coach Freya Coombe.

"It's about limiting her ability to get faced up and being able to dribble at our back line. Also, we do not want to give her a ton of time and space on the ball."

Under-the-radar match

North Carolina Courage vs. OL Reign: Lots of eyes will be on the Thorns and Spirit's unbeaten streaks this weekend, but OL Reign own first place in the standings after six weeks of regular season play. Now they'll be on the road against North Carolina Courage, who are quietly climbing the league table, and finally scoring multiple goals during games. It could be an upset if it comes down to tactics instead of depth.