Just four teams remain in the NWSL playoffs, and the semifinals on Sunday will determine who will battle it out for the title on Saturday, Oct. 29 on CBS at Audi Field in Washington D.C. The Portland Thorns host the San Diego Wave in the first semifinal, and the Kansas City Current go to OL Reign in the second semifinal.

Here's everything you need to know, including our predictions, the playoff bracket and how to watch:

NWSL playoff bracket

Want more coverage of women's soccer? Listen below and make sure to follow Attacking Third, A CBS Soccer Podcast devoted to bringing you everything you need to know from the NWSL and around the globe.

NWSL playoff schedule, past results

Sunday, Oct. 16

Houston Dash 1, Kansas City Current 2

San Diego Wave 2, Chicago Red Stars 1

Sunday, Oct. 23

No. 2 Portland Thorns vs. No. 3 San Diego Wave FC, 5 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Network)

No. 1 OL Reign vs. No. 5 Kansas City Current, 7:30 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Network)



Saturday, Oct. 29

NWSL championship, 8 p.m. ET (CBS/Paramount+)

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every NWSL match this season in addition to Champions League, Europa League, Serie A and more. Sign up now with code UEFA22 for one month free for new users and don't miss any of the action. A subscription not only gives you access to all the soccer you could want but also the NFL on CBS, and countless movies, shows and original content.

NWSL semifinal: Score picks





Sandra Herrera

Pick Thorns FC 3-2 Wave FC Pick OL Reign 2-1 Current

Portland Thorns vs. San Diego Wave

Date: Sunday, Oct. 23 | Time: 5 p.m. ET | Location: Providence Park -- Portland | TV: CBS Sports Network | Caesars Sportsbook odds: Thorns -125, Draw +230, Wave +280

Sophia Smith vs. Alex Morgan will be a key matchup to watch, but the two clubs have similarities. Each side has a strong mix of experienced veterans and young players in positions to impact the game. Both teams are led by freshmen NWSL coaches and the game could come down to a head coaching battle with depth and in-game adjustments as key factors. Pick: Portland Thorns 3, San Diego Wave 2

OL Reign vs. Kansas City

Date: Sunday, Oct. 23 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET | Location: Lumen Field -- Seattle | TV: CBS Sports Network | Caesars Sportsbook futures odds: Thorns +180, Reign +180, Wave +350, Current +450

The two teams split the regular season series, each with a narrow 1-0 victory over the other. The extra time off for OL Reign means players who slot into the starting lineup that didn't participate during the international window will need to acclimate quickly after nearly three weeks since their previous game. Kansas City's ability to play a methodical style may also contribute to another tense, closely contested, game. Pick: OL Reign 2, Kansas City 1