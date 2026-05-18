The 2026 NWSL regular season is inching closer towards a major break in the schedule. With just two weeks remaining till a month-long break for the men's 2026 FIFA World Cup, time is running out for players to make an early impression for individual accolades.

Officially back for a second season is Attacking Third's Team of the Week. After weekly matches across the 2026 NWSL season, Attacking Third analysts will select a team of the week, head coach, and honorary captain based on performances across the weekend.

Sometimes it's not about a win, a loss, or a draw, but about which players are commanding the game. Here you can find a mix of stats and data, analysis from our pundits, and highlights you may have missed over the weekend. If you're keeping track of who made past lineups, check out our previous edition.

Here's who made the latest Best XI:

Goalkeeper: Abby Smith (Denver Summit FC)



Going up against the league's leading Golden Boot contender is no easy task, but Denver Summit's Abby Smith makes it look that way. Limited Barbra Banda to one goal and aided the lineup in defensive organization while facing nine shots. On her seventh team in the league, Smith is showing that it takes a special amount of talent to be a journeywoman in NWSL.

Defender: Tierna Davidson (Gotham FC)

Gotham FC defender Tierna Davidson is back to getting regular starts in NWSL, and now she can add a goal to her 2026 resume. The centerback provided a crafty heads-up toe poke to extend Gotham's lead.

Defender: Kate Del Fava (Utah Royals FC)

Good defenses know that it's not about how you start it's about how you finish the game. Utah may have had its 536-minute shutout streak snapped, but that didn't deter them from nabbing the win. Del Fava led the team in total touches (72), recoveries (seven), and clearances (four).

Defender: Janine Sonis (Denver Summit)

This is becoming a pretty regular occurrence, seeing outside back Janine Sonis on our Team of the Week. But when she's snuffing out attacks and scoring goals, it's a no-brainer she's back for another round of honors.

Defender: Sarah Gorden (Angel City FC)

Sometimes the only way out of a slump is watching your veteran centerback fight through it. Defender Sarah Gorden came up with huge plays to limit star striker Sophia Wilson this week, and Angel City snapped a losing streak because of it.

Midfielder: Jaelin Howell (Gotham FC)

Gotham's resurgence comes at a point in the season when things are finally clicking, even as they manage injuries to the roster, and part of that is due to quiet leadership and consistent play from midfielder Jaelin Howell. Top three on the team this week in duels (10), recoveries (six), and touches (79). Completed 100% of her four passes into the final third.

Midfielder: Manaka Matsukubo (North Carolina Courage)

A lengthy Asian Women's Cup and international duty may have meant a slower start for North Carolina's Manaka Matsukubo this season, but now she's hitting a stride in form. Creating for others and generating her own shot, she looks back in form.

Midfielder: Kimmi Ascanio (San Diego Wave)

Nothing says late-game drama more than scoring a game-winner on one of the most in-form teams in the league. And doing it at only 18 years old is some unafraid of the big lights energy from Wave FC's Kimmi Ascanio

Forward: Temwa Chawinga (Kansas City Current)

If you don't know what time it is already. It's Temwa Time! The two-time Golden Boot winner has launched herself back into the Golden Boot race with a pair of goals scored against the Houston Dash.

Forward: Ashley Sanchez (North Carolina Courage)

Keeping the Golden Boot race spicy is North Carolina's Ashley Sanchez. Cutting it up on the left wing and making it look easy, she scored her sixth goal of the season.

Forward: Michelle Cooper (Kansas City Current)

Winger Michelle Cooper can hoop. Whether she's serving assists up on a platter or scoring on her own, she's back on the team of the week with two assists this week.

Coach: Jonas Eidevall (San Diego Wave)

After serving a red card suspension last week, Jonas Eidevall was back on the sidelines for one of the biggest games of the season. A potential playoff glimpse of San Diego Wave and Washington Spirit gave fans a little bit of everything, including a debut for Trinity Byars, and the striker scored in her first start for Wave FC. Sometimes it's about making the tough coaching choices, no matter the game, and it paid off for San Diego.

Honorary captain: Mallory Swanson (Chicago Stars FC)

Professional athletes who return from maternity leave aren't nearly celebrated enough, and this week, Mallory Swanson gets honorary captain for clocking her first minutes back with Chicago Stars FC.