The 2026 NWSL regular season has had a busy slate of matches, and performances reflected the chaos. A majority of clubs have reached the quarter mark of the season, and it feels like rosters are either settling into a routine or some players are benefiting from it.

It also feels like the right time to cue up Attacking Third's NWSL Team of the Week.

Back for a second year, we're keeping our Team of the Week trend going. After weekly fixtures across the 2026 NWSL season, Attacking Third analysts will select a team of the week, head coach, and honorary captain based on performances across the weekend.

It's an opportunity to note exciting performances and big moments in games, and even to acknowledge players who made an impact in matches that ended in draws or losses.

Here you can find a mix of stats and data, along with analysis from our pundits and highlights you may have missed over the weekend. If you're keeping track of who made past lineups, check out our previous edition.

Here's who made the latest Best XI:

Goalkeeper: Jordan Silkowitz (Bay FC)



Bay FC are still ironing out their identity this season, but having a stable presence in net will help along the way. This week, Jordan Silkowitz gets team of the week honors for coming up with big stops against the San Diego Wave.

Defender: Tierna Davidson (Gotham FC)

Sometimes it's the little things that keep a backline organized, and that's what centerback Tierna Davidson provides. Building her minutes and getting stronger week to week, she led her team in clearenaces (four) and helped maintain the tempo for Gotham this week.

Defender: Pheobe McClernon (Seattle Reign)

Seattle's defensive organization is well known for making things stifling for attacking opposition. Defender Pheobe McClernon is an anchor for the Reign and often provides consistency for the group. She led the team in clearances (five) and shot blocks (three) to keep a cleansheet for Seattle.

Defender: Bianca St. George (Boston Legacy)

Congrats to Boston on their first NWSL win; it was a long time coming. It also happened in dramatic fashion, with Bianca St. George delivering a dramatic game-winner at the death.

Defender: Avery Patterson (Houston Dash)

Houston's defense is making life difficult for other teams week in and week out, and fullback Avery Patterson is a huge reason why. Getting involved in attacks and helping shut down the wing, she led the team in tackles (four), interceptions (two), and clearances (five) against Seattle.

Midfielder: Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns FC)

If Portland Thorns midfielder Olivia Moultrie isn't setting them up, she's knocking them down. She scored the Thorns' opening goal on her 100th NWSL appearance.

Midfielder: Croix Bethune (Kansas City Current)

Kansas City got a win at an important time in their season, but even more crucial was Croix Bethune putting on the moves. She nailed the finish after a cheeky move in the box.

Midfielder: Leicy Santos (Washington Spirit)

Colombian international Leicy Santos excels at creating pockets of space and finding the open outlet. She delivered a nifty assist on Claudia Martinez's goal.

Forward: Barbra Banda (Orlando Pride)

Orlando Pride will also have a chance in games because they've got Barbra Banda on their roster. The Zambian international scored a brace this weekend and leads the NWSL Golden Boot race with seven goals.

Forward: Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit)

Back on our team of the week is Trinity Rodman, and it's no surprise. After delivering two assists, she scored her third goal in three games.

Forward: Sofia Cantore (Washington Spirit)

Showing no signs of a sophomore slump is Italian international Sofia Cantore. In her second season with the Spirit, she's making big plays and scoring goals, including a brace against Orlando Pride.

Coach: Adrian Gonzalez (Washington Spirit)

Maybe it's an embarrassing amount of talent on the roster or just timing, but the Washington Spirit are soaring. Head coach Adrian Gonzalez has kept cool and a level head as the group kept working toward goal scoring. He was never truly worried about the first four weeks of the season, and with reason, the roster kept creating and generating, and now, after six weeks and eight games, they're the spooky good team we all thought they would be.

Honorary captain: Josie Swanson and Gigi Wilson

This week, we are giving an honorary captain to a special pair navigating their first NWSL season. Josie Swanson and Gigi Wilson, the daughters of Mal Swanson and Sophia Wilson. They got an extra special treat and were able to hang out together this weekend with Alyssa Naeher.