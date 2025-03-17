The 2025 National Women's Soccer League season roared to life this weekend with a slate of matches that delivered wins, draws, and a clear message: the fun is just getting started. Four games over the opening weekend ended in 1-1 draws, showing off a combination of the league's parity and perhaps some preseason rust, but there were some teams that separated themselves from stalemates throughout the weekend.

Defending NWSL champions Orlando Pride set the tone with a six-goal win over Chicago Stars FC thanks to a brace by Barbra Banda, while 2025 NWSL Challenge Cup winners Washington Spirit picked up a 2-1 victory on the road against Houston Dash. Kansas City Current picked up all three points with a 3-1 win over Portland Thorns FC and 2024 Golden Boot winner Temwa Chawinga scored her first goal of the new year.

It's only game one of the season, but fans can watch select NWSL regular season matches across CBS platforms including CBS, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

In between the lines, individual performances helped teams notch their first points of the season. So who stood out over week one? Take a look at our Best XI:

Forwards

Barbra Banda (Orlando Pride): The Zambia international scored two goals and recorded an assist during their opening-day victory over Chicago and was a constant factor off and on the ball. Banda was effective in ball control and maneuvering even when marked or double-teamed. She led the team in total shots (six), attempts on target (four), and successful dribbles (two).

Temwa Chawinga (Kansas City Current): The 2024 Golden Boot winner got off to a blazing start on opening day. She scored a goal two minutes into the match and was a connective force in the attack throughout the game or whenever she wasn't winning the ball back. Chawinga led the team in completed passes into the final third (13), and recoveries (11).

Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit): The long-time Spirit forward got on the scoresheet when she provided the game-winner against the Dash. She led the team in total shots (four), but it was her off ball efforts that helped set her apart from other forwards in the league on opening weekend. Hatch was active in pressing moments, efficient in winning the ball, and led the roster in recoveries (seven).

Midfielders

Debinha (Kansas City Current): She operated higher on the top line, and was relentless on opening day, functioning as a collaborative creator, controlling the ball in pockets of space. She led the Current in chances created (7) and tackles won (3). Her efforts paid off with an assist on Chawinga's opening goal and she scored Kansas City's third goal.

Angelina (Orlando Pride): The Brazilian international picked up right where she left off in 2024. She was dominant in directing tempo, constantly on the hunt for the ball, and led the group in recoveries (7).

Taylor Flint (Racing Louisville FC): The central midfielder brought the crunch on opening day and made things difficult often disrupting possession for the opposition. Whenever she won the ball back she often tried to progress the ball. She led Louisville in tackles won (three) and was second with completed passes into the final third (five).

Defenders

Casey Krueger (Washington Spirit): The Spirit were able to handle a promising Dash attack thanks to some stalwarts on the backline. Krueger helped ward off promising transitions by the opposition while integrating herself in attacking moments for the Spirit. She led the lineup in successful dribbles (three) and was second in completed passes into the attacking third (three).

Tierna Davidson (NJ/NY Gotham FC): A healthy Davidson will mean Gotham's backline has another stingy season. She led the group in tackles won (three) and the center back was effective in managing the defensive line when snuffing out attacks. She was often capable of connecting the long pass for offensive sequences and even recorded a shot attempt.

Rebeca Bernal (Washington Spirit): Fresh off her Challenge Cup debut, the Mexican international earned a starting role for the Spirit on the backline for opening day. She was among the game's top five in tackles won (two), and adjusted immediately to the centerback position when she came up with a huge clearance for the Spirit early in the game.

Jess Carter (NJ/NY Gotham FC): The fullback covered a ton of ground for Gotham and was constantly involved on defense and attacking counters. Carter was among the team's top five performers in completed passes into the final third (nine), shots (one), recoveries (four), and more.

Goalkeeper

Anna Moorehouse (Orlando Pride): The English international is the only keeper to record a clean sheet out of the opening weekend. She faced eight shots, seven inside the box, with two on target. Sometimes the biggest challenge in a game comes in making sure the mentalitly is turned on at all times.