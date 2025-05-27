The 2025 NWSL regular season will take a brief pause after week 10 action for an upcoming international window. After the break, the midway point of the season will be just a few weeks away, and that means Attacking Third's team of the week is heating up.

After weekly fixtures throughout the 2025 NWSL campaign, Attacking Third analysts select a best XI and a coach based on standout performances across the weekend. While teams begin to separate themselves from pretenders and contenders, individual awards chatter will buzz, and that's where players shine on our team of the week.

Week 10 reintroduced some players to our best XI, and their consistency has been a key factor in their repeat appearances, even if they don't show up on a consecutive basis. Others returned for the first time in several weeks, so welcome back, Barbra Banda. If you're keeping tabs on who has cracked the Best XI, be sure to reference our week nine team of the week, where we gave Savy King captain of the week honors.

There's plenty to look forward to in week 11o, and fans can watch select NWSL regular season matches across CBS platforms, including CBS, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Take a look at our best XI:

Goalkeeper: Jordyn Bloomer (Racing Louisville FC)

The goalkeeper has stepped up for Racing after getting tabbed with the starting role a few weeks back. She was tested against Angel City attackers with 14 shots and 7 attempts on target. She made five saves and faced 28 crosses and stood tall, and she never truly panicked throughout the entire game, even with some goals conceded.

Defender: Perle Morroni (San Diego Wave)

The French fullback can now add goalscorer to her San Diego resume after opening up the scoring for the Wave in week 10. She's already reliable in delivering assists with three on the season but now is a scoring option and became the 13th different goal scorer for San Diego this year.

Defender: Emily Sams (Orlando Pride)

Steady, reliable, and consistent. That's how Emily Sams has functioned for the Pride throughout the season. Even as the coaching staff shifts things to tinker tactically, the trust in Sams shows. She led the team in clearances (three) and is a huge asset as either a fullback or center back.

Defender: Casey Krueger (Washington Spirit)

A second consecutive week for Casey Krueger in the team of the week after earning a start following her halftime heroics last week. When she's not shutting down attacks, she's spawning goals. For week 10, she delivered a stunning cross into the box to generate a scramble for Seattle, which was later credited as an own goal.

Defender: Arin Wright (Racing Louisville FC)

The league veteran reached a personal career-high when she got to 15,000 regular-season minutes played. She covered plenty of ground trying to track Angel City attackers and has been a vocal leader for Racing as they've finally turned a corner on this season, and she notched an assist on Emma Sears' goal.

Midfielder: Kenza Dali (San Diego Wave)

Back on our best XI is the long-time France international and first-year Wave player. She is literally everywhere and led the team in total touches (91), won six of her duels, and functioned as either the initial pass or extra outlet for teammates. She's the midfielder that the Wave have been missing for years.

Midfielder: Croix Bethune (Washington Spirit)

The 2024 NWSL Rookie of the Year has been working her way back into form following a meniscus injury last season, and in week 10, Croix Bethune delivered plenty of reminders of her talents on the pitch. The midfielder can drift in and out of pockets so seamlessly that it can sometimes be difficult to mark. Now credited as an own goal (Shae Holmes), Bethune was in exactly the right spot at the end of a long cross to force the chaotic touch.

Midfielder: Taylor Flint (Racing Louisville)

The defensive midfielder does plenty of work outside of the box to ensure Louisville can control games but has come up big on penalty conversions, and week 10 was just more examples of that. Racing's unbeaten streak didn't come out of nowhere; it's been generated through relentless effort by players and coaches, and if Taylor Flint commands the middle of the pitch, Louisville get results.

"She gets the penalty, she provides a number of interceptions for them, and her aerial presence. She [didn't] get an assist on it, but the first time pass to [Kayla] Fischer for the DeMelo goal ... it was a game changer for them," said Jordan Angeli on Attacking Third.

Forward: Barbra Banda (Orlando Pride)

The hat-trick hero was a no-brainer to get honors out of week 10. Banda's flurry of goals launched her back in contention for the Golden Boot race, and she is now tied with Gotham's Esther Gonzalez with seven goals. The Pride have kept things close in games with narrow scorelines, but Banda's goals are another reminder of just how lethal Orlando can be.

Forward: Bia Zaneratto (Kansas City Current)

As the Current manage injuries to players toward the midway point of the season, Bia Zaneratto is back and in action. She quickly reminded everyone that she can take command of games on her own or by setting up teammates. A goal and a chip assist over the backline means she's finally on our team of the week.

Forward: Adriana Leon (San Diego Wave)

The Canadian international scored twice for the Wave, and her double goals mark her first brace since her time with former NWSL side Boston Breakers in 2017. Her timing on runs, positional awareness, and quick thinking were on full display during San Diego's win over North Carolina.

Coach: Jonas Eidevall (San Diego Wave)

He had to prepare his new club for a big challenge while his former club, Arsenal, won the UEFA Women's Champions League. Capped off a six-game unbeaten streak with a big performance where the group showed off their quick touches and possession while racking up the goals.

Captain: Lo LaBonta (Kansas City Current)

Following a week where the long-time league veteran was named to the U.S. women's national team roster, she was right back in the mix with her club side, providing everything that led to her first-ever senior national team call-up. Most touches among her midfield teammates (51), she controlled tempo and created two chances.