The 2025 NWSL regular season is hitting another gear with just eight matchdays left, and standout individual performances across the league mean the final stretch will be an exciting finish. Week 18 matches provided us with more examples of league parity, and the Kansas City Current have already clinched a playoff spot, which means the postseason puzzle is beginning to come into view.

After weekly fixtures across the 2025 NWSL campaign, Attacking Third analysts select a best XI, head coach, and honorary captain based on performances across the weekend. If you're keeping track of who has been on our past lineups, make sure to look back at our best XI from week 17.

Anything can happen down the stretch of the regular season, and while Kansas City chase the NWSL Shield, several teams remain in the hunt for the playoffs. There are definitive game-changers worthy of cracking our NWSL Team of the Week.

Take a look at our best XI:

Goalkeeper: Mandy McGlynn (Utah Royals)



It's been a year of highs and lows for Mandy McGlynn, with Utah's early-season struggles coupled with significant time with the U.S. women's national team. Everything aligned just right for McGlynn and the Royals' big win over the Thorns, thanks to McGlynn's 11-save game.

Defender: Bruninha (Gotham FC)

It's no secret that Gotham have had to get creative in managing injuries on the backline. Bruninha stepped up in a big way for the squad, leading the team in interceptions (two) and duels (12). She's not afraid to get higher up the pitch and give Gotham more attacking width, and they'll need that in their playoff push.

Defender: Hailie Mace (Kansas City Current)

The Current have an embarrassment of riches on the backline, and it's been more difficult to name just one Kansas City defender on the list than not. Hailie Mace gets the honors this week, along with another teammate, but it's Mace's center back duties that earned her place, showing she can operate along the entire backline and led the team in clearances (five).

Defender: Tara McKeown (Washington Spirit)

Talk about a gut check, Spirit center back Tara McKeown took a few during the club's 1-1 draw against Chicago. She has been a constant for Washington this season, whether it's been in confident wins or gritty draws. McKeown is bringing the bite to the backline.

Defender: Izzy Rodriguez (Kansas City Current)



Make that two Kansas City defenders on the team of the week, thanks to Izzy Rodriguez. Led defenders on the team in aerials and duels and delivered the opening goal for the Current. Just a casual day at the office for the outside back.

Midfielder: Rose Lavelle (Gotham FC)

Gotham are starting to get some players back into form at the right time of the season, and Rose Lavelle is going to be a huge boost for the group down the stretch. Creativity and playmaking will lead to more offense, and she delivered an assist during week 18.

Midfielder: Taylor Flint (Racing Louisville)

Taylor Flint is right back on our list after featuring just a week ago. Not rocket science to get the set piece into the tallest player in the box, but it still takes skill to finish it, and Flint did just that for Racing against the Houston Dash.

Midfielder: Lo'eau LaBonta (Kansas City Current)

Call her the penalty specialist or the celly queen, the fact is, she is both. Lo'eau LaBonta is back on the team of the week after scoring her fourth goal of the season and 13th penalty conversion of her career.

Forward: Esther Gonzalez (Gotham FC)

Just when you think the golden boot race has separation, Esther Gonzalez reminds everyone it's not over till it's over. She scored her 12th goal of the season, and the tally puts her in first ahead of Kansas City's Temwa Chawinga.

Forward: KK Ream (Utah Royals)

Utah have been a tough opponent for others more advanced in the playoff race, but if the Royals are figuring out how to score, watch out. The squad picked up their first win since April, and it's all thanks to KK Ream. Her game-winner made her the youngest NWSL goalscorer at age 16 years and 53 days.

Forward: Ludmila (Chicago Stars FC)

Not sure there was a more exciting forward in August than Ludmila. The Chicago Stars FC forward scored her fifth goal in three matches and extended the Stars' unbeaten streak to five games.

Coach: Vlatko Andonovski (Kansas City Current)

You and your team clinching a playoff spot before the calendar turns to September? That's the stuff elite teams are made of, and Kansas City have been the best team in the league for a reason. They're still in the lead for the NWSL Shield with a 14-point gap between them and the second-best team, Washington Spirit. Pressure is on to win titles now.

Honorary Captain: NWSLPA and BWPC

In honor of Labor Day, we felt it appropriate to give honorary captain to two organizations putting in the work to make sure players are seen, heard, and protected. The NWSL Players Association and the Black Women's Player Collective have done, and continue to do, the work necessary to support players across the league.