The 2025 NWSL regular season is settling in as the league puts the quartermark behind them, and that means Attacking Third's team of the week is back. After weekly fixtures throughout the 2025 NWSL campaign, Attacking Third analysts select a best XI and a coach based on standout performances across the weekend.

With eight weeks gone by, some players have made their way back onto our team of the week, while others have cracked our list for the first time this season. If you're keeping track, you can keep tabs on our week seven team of the week.

Take a look at our best XI:

Goalkeeper: Abby Smith (Houston Dash)

The veteran goalkeeper was tossed into the mix for what ended up being a rather tactical long play for Houston on the road against Seattle. Smith signed with Houston as a free agent in the offseason, and in post-game comments, head coach Fabrice Gautrat confirmed he made the healthy switch to start Smith over long-time goalkeeper and Dash captain Jane Campbell. The manager credited Smith's efforts in training, and as the group moves past the quarter mark of the season, they'll continue to evaluate week to week.

The goalkeeper came up with a massive save late in the game to sustain Houston's one-goal lead in her first start of the regular season, and her first since August 2023. She and the Dash kept Seattle scoreless.

Defender: Perle Morroni (San Diego Wave FC)

The France international covered plenty of ground against the Portland Thorns, often higher up the pitch and was heavily involved in playmaking. The outside back was pivotal in generating offensive sequences, connecting with midfielders Savannah McCaskill and Kenza Dali, and delivered the assist on San Diego's lone goal.

Defender: Sam Staab (Chicago Stars FC)

Chicago continues to struggle to generate any results, but that's not for lack of effort by Staab. The experienced defender has been a key component in Chicago keeping games respectable this season, and in week eight, she showed off her attacking skills. She led the team in total touches (71) and got on the score sheet with a goal against her former club.

"Back from injury, she doesn't just have a long throw and a banging left foot, she can put them away too," said Darian Jenkins on Attackig Third.

"She started the build-up, she was in the midfield, she played a ball forward, and then you just watch her long stride launch up the field, and she keeps going ... There's a long cross, and ends up being in the right place at the right time and puts it away for Chicago. So I wanted to give her credit, we don't have a lot of Chicago players on our list, and she's earned it."

Defender: Tara McKeown (Washington Spirit)

There's a theme for defenders on the Best XI this week; they all had an impact on the game offensively. The former forward is no stranger to connective attacking play, and it was on full display on the road against Chicago.

Defender: Hailie Mace (Kansas City Current)

Stop me if you've heard this one, but an outside back who was essential to a team's attack? That was exactly Hailie Mace for Kansas City in week eight. The fullback provided not one but two assists for the Current, and while the coaching staff has options on the backline, Mace is making it difficult to rotate her out of the lineup with her consistent coverage and combination play.

Midfielder: Taylor Flint (Racing Louisville FC)

Louisville have finally started to click, and a huge part of their success is Taylor Flint in the middle third. The central midfielder scored a stunning goal for the game winner and lone tally of the match, led the team in aerial challenges (9).

Midfielder: Denise O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage)

Another appearance for the Irish international on our Best XI as she stays a steady presence for the Courage out of week eight. A huge reliable presence as the group shifted things tactically against a tough challenge against Orlando Pride. Showed no matter the assignment, she'll execute it.

Midfielder: Debinha (Kansas City Current)

The Brazilian international is back on our best XI after a stellar performance against Bay FC. She is stacking her MVP file week after week, and as teams settle in after the quarter mark of the season, Debinha looks like she's just amping up. Whether it's scoring in the run of play, or against it from a dead ball situation, she's been clinical through week eight.

Forward: Rosemonde Kouassi (Washington Spirit)

As the Spirit juggle injuries on their roster, there are plenty of players working their way back, and perhaps no more important than the Ivorian international. A midseason acquisition last season, she's worked her way back into form and had a breakout performance against Chicago with a goal, an assist, and a perfect amount of chaos to force an own goal.

Forward: Temwa Chawinga (Kansas City Current)

Finally back on the scoreboard and our Best XI after a four-game goalless streak, Chawinga stamped the Current's dominant victory against Bay FC. The coaching staff has been cautious as the star striker has managed a nagging hip injury, but the reigning Golden Boot winner showed no signs of slowing down in week eight.

Forward: Christen Press (Angel City FC)

As the Angel City coaching staff has tried to develop their young stars and produce exciting games, the veteran forward reminded everyone why it's important to have balance across the roster and in highly-charged games. She was subbed on in the second half, poised to play the most minutes she has all season, and needed just 20 seconds just change the course of the game. The young squad also relied on her presence as they managed the emotions of a medical emergency with Savy King.

Coach: Bev Yanez (Racing Louisville FC)

Coaching through not one, but two lighting delays? We had to give coach of the week honors to Racing Louisville FC coach Bev Yanez. She kept her team focused and grounded, on the road in Houston, and through one delay that ticked toward a two-hour mark. The win means two consecutive results for a side that struggled through the first quarter of the regular season.