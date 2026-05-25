NWSL Team of the Week: Croix Bethune, Ashley Sanchez make cases for USWNT roster with stellar showings

The weather is changing, summer is inching closer, and the 2026 NWSL regular season is heating up. Players across the league are keeping things spicy with standout individual performances, and that means it's time for Attacking Third's NWSL Team of the Week honors.

Back due to popular demand is everyone's favorite content trend. After weekly matches across the 2026 NWSL season, Attacking Third analysts will select a team of the week, head coach, and honorary captain based on performances across the weekend. If a team comes off a weekend of games where there was a win, draw, or loss, it doesn't matter. If a player had a standout game, they'll be up for consideration.

Here you can find a mix of stats and data, analysis from our pundits, and highlights you may have missed over the weekend. If you're keeping track of who earned past honors, check out our previous team of the week.

Here's who made the latest edition:

Goalkeeper: Lorena (Kansas City Current)



It wasn't that long ago when the Kansas City Current were bleeding goals, but now that is the past. Goalkeeper Lorena kept things manageable for the Current against the Portland Thorns and Sophia Wilson and made five saves against six attempts on target.

Defender: Lisa Boattin (Houston Dash)

Houston Dash might finally be back on the right track after a dip in form. Sometimes it comes from disciplined defensive play, and the group got that from Italian international Lisa Boattin this week. She led the team in tackles made (four) and was key in limiting dangerous attacks from the opposition.

Defender: Rafaelle (Orlando Pride)

Brazilian international Rafaelle returned to the starting lineup for Orlando Pride this week, and it couldn't come at a better time. She led the team in clearances (eight) and interceptions (seven) in a clean sheet for the Pride.

Defender: Sofia Huerta (Seattle Reign FC)

If the scoring woes are haunting a team, then sometimes that means the veteran defender is the one to step up. This week, it was Sofia Huerta, who became the only player in league history to score on her 200th start, and became the only player to ever score in every season since her rookie season in 2015.

Defender: Uno Shiragaki (North Carolina Courage)

North Carolina is quietly putting together more consistent defensive performances, and a huge part of that is because of defender Uno Shiragaki. The center back aided building up play and led the starting lineup in interceptions (four).

Midfielder: Croix Bethune (Kansas City Current)

Creativity and vision will make a player lethal and Croix Bethune is a game killer right now. She's pulling the strings and connecting with teammates across the lines and making everyone wonder if it's enough for another U.S. women's national team call-up. She's back on the team of the week for her assist.

Midfielder: Mina Tanaka (Utah Royals FC)

There might not be a better midfielder in the league right now than Mina Tanaka. She's instrumental to everything the Utah Royals have done this season, and can even deliver under pressure when the match calls for a game-winning penalty kick.

Midfielder: Luana (Orlando Pride)

Brazilian international Luana is back to getting minutes after making an incredible return from Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2025. She earned her first start in 2026 and helped break a losing streak for the Pride with a long assist for the game-winning goal by Nicole Payne.

Forward: Temwa Chawinga (Kansas City Current)

This is just a friendly reminder to everyone that it's Temwa time, baby! Temwa Chawinga is back on the team of the week after her one-goal, one-assist performance. It's her unselfish play and defensive efforts, alongside her sharp attacking skills, that make her such a complete player.

Forward: Ashley Sanchez (North Carolina Courage)

Another week and another Attacking Third honor for Ashley Sanchez. The winger is putting together a career year and making it look easy after shifting from an attacking midfielder to a left winger. It's getting harder to ignore what she's doing this season and maybe it could warrant another look at the international level.

Forward: Mallory Swanson (Chicago Stars FC)

Just last week, Mallory Swanson made her return to the active roster from a lengthy maternity leave. She's back on the team of the week after just her second appearance this season and scoring her first goal in 2026.

Coach: Jimmy Coenraets (Utah Royals FC)

It's quickly shaping up to be a pretty special year for Utah if they keep performing on a consistent basis. With just one week left till a month-long break in June for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Royals are in first place on the table, and that's why coaching honors go to Jimmy Coenraets.

Honorary captain: Ann Katrin Berger (Gotham FC)

No NWSL regular-season games for Gotham FC or Washington Spirit due to their participation in the Concacaf W Champions Cup. Unfortunately, goalkeeper Ann Katrin Berger picked up an abdominal injury while on regional club duty, and we hope she makes a speedy recovery.