No more second chances in the 2026 NWSL regular season. Decision Day is upon us, and before the chaos kicks off, players across the league are setting pitches ablaze with crucial performances. That means it's time to give out Attacking Third Team of the Week honors.

After weekly matches across the 2026 NWSL season, Attacking Third analysts will select players, a head coach, and an honorary captain based on weekend performances. Here you can find a mix of stats and data, analysis from our pundits, and highlights you may have missed over the weekend. If you're keeping track of who earned past honors, check out our previous team of the week.

It's been a wild year, and it feels like it's just getting started now that the postseason is rapidly approaching. That also means our team of the week honors will look slightly different following games moving forward. We'll hand out one more set of honors after Decision Day on November 1, but afterward, we'll be locked into playoffs and performances from the quarterfinals onward.

Here's who made the latest edition:

Goalkeeper: Ann-Katrin Berger (Gotham FC)

When it comes to the NWSL Shield, Gotham FC is taking the long road. If they manage to lift it, it'll be because they have a great goalkeeper to keep away any spoilers. Ann-Katrin Berger is back on the team of the week honors for keeping a newly eliminated and motivated Orlando Pride from deterring Gotham's quest for the title. She faced 19 shots, eight attempts on target, and made seven saves in a narrow but crucial victory.

Defender: Evelyn Shores (Angel City FC)

Angel City's Evelyn Shores has become a bona fide two-way player this season and stands out on a backline that has Sarah Gorden and Savy King. She's back on the team of the week for another stellar performance, where she was instrumental in building up play and keeping the backline in shape. She led defenders on the team in duels (seven) and co-led in clearances (two) and interceptions (two).

Defender: Tierna Davidson (Gotham FC)

Not that Tierna Davidson needed any more bullet points on her long resume for NWSL defender of the year, but scoring headers in the box was already on there. She did it again for Gotham FC and scored a decisive game-winner to keep the club ahead in the NWSL Shield race

Defender: Kaleigh Kurtz (Denver Summit)



If you've ever heard of the iron woman concept in NWSL, then you're already familiar with Kaleigh Kurtz, but you might not be familiar with her dance moves. She showed them off after scoring her first goal with Denver Summit.

Defender: Janine Sonis (Denver Summit)

Back on the team of the week is Janine Sonis after a two-assist performance for Denver Summit in a must-win game. Denver's playoff destiny is tricky, but possible, and Sonis is making sure she's leaving with something, her seventh and eighth assists of the year.

Midfielder: Jessie Fleming (Portland Thorns)

When the going gets tough this season, the tough runs away in fear of Jessie Fleming. The defensive midfielder has stepped up the club in a massive way between roster injuries and a red card suspension for Sophia Wilson. The Canadian international co-led the team in touches (66), led the team in recoveries (eight), and was a frequent outlet in building up play in a massive win over North Carolina.

Midfielder: Alba Caño (Boston Legacy)

Boston Legacy midfielder Alba Caño helped keep the team's spoiler reputation alive with an equalizer against San Diego. No NWSL Shield claimed on Boston's watch.

Midfielder: Croix Bethune (Kansas City Current)

In 2024, Croix Bethune matched a single-season assist record (10) as a rookie. Now, it solely belongs to her. She delivered the record-setting assist to Vanessa DiBernardo for the game-winner.

Forward: Natasha Flint (Denver Summit)

Seems like three points are easy to nab when Natasha Flint scores a break. The three points and goal differential could prove big in the playoff push.

Forward: Gisele Thompson (Angel City FC)

Flexing her versatility over the weekend was Gisele Thompson for Angel City. Took her time on the ball and nailed the clinical finish.

Forward: Marie Muller (Portland Thorns FC)

Portland Thorns are a club with a lot of history, and Marie Muller etched her name into the chapter of big moments. A lethal blast on goal clinched a playoff spot for the team.

Coach: Leif Gunnar Smerud (Angel City FC)

The head-coaching rumor mill has gone pretty silent after Angel City's impressive second-half run under interim manager Leif Smerud. Another three points at home and the club is back in the playoffs for the first time since 2023. The performance is going to make it difficult for the front office to move on from the interim magician.

Honorary captain: Portland's dream-making goal

It wasn't just Portland Thorns thanking Marie Muller for her game-winning goal, but several others. Not quite decision day, but it was a defining goal for several clubs. The game-winner clinched playoff spots for Portland, Kansas City Current, Utah Royals, and Angel City FC.