Week two of the 2025 National Women's Soccer League season featured a mashup of last year's playoff semifinalists going head-to-head. The 2024 top-four squads might have given an early 2025 playoff glimpse or at the very least, some tone-setting among the top contenders. While other clubs picked up their first points of the season, some teams are emerging as dark horses or writing their comeback anthems.

Former semifinalists delivered entertaining performances. Gotham FC dropped their home opener, 0-2, to reigning NWSL Shield winners and NWSL Champions Orlando Pride. Meanwhile, Kansas City Current spoiled the home opener for 2025 NWSL Challenge Cup winners Washington Spirit with a 2-0 shutout on the road. It may come as no surprise that multiple Pride and Current players cracked our weekly Best XI.

Throughout the 2025 regular season, Attacking Third will select a team of the week, featuring 11 of the week's best players across the weekend.

It's early days for the competitive calendar, but fans can watch select NWSL regular season matches across CBS platforms, including CBS, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Take a look at our Best XI:

Forwards

Barbra Banda (Orlando Pride): She may not have gotten on the scoresheet, but Banda was everywhere on the pitch against Gotham FC. Even on a day when shooting lanes were clogged, Banda's relentless presence kept the defense honest throughout the match.

Temwa Chawinga (Kansas City Current): The NWSL Golden Boot repeat is officially on. Chawinga scored a goal in her team's 3-1 victory against Washington Spirit. Her dynamic movement and clinical finishing showcased her ability to impact matches late in the game, and her contributions helped maintain her team's unbeaten start to the season, solidifying her early form.

Delphine Cascarino (San Diego Wave FC): The France international had a massive game, delivering an assist and taking on defenders. When she wasn't trying to create for teammates she was often pressing the opposition to win back the ball.

Midfielders

Debinha (Kansas City Current): Another all-around performance by the Brazilian international in week two. Led the team in chances created (five), was second in total shots (three) and attempts on target (three), and she was a constant factor in attacking build-up.

Lo'eau LaBonta (Kansas City Current): The NWSL veteran got her name on the scoresheet and delivered another epic goal celebration when she converted a penalty. Was a huge factor in neutralizing attacks from the opposition and led the team in recoveries (eight).

Ally Watt (Orlando Pride): There will be some debate on where Watt is on the best XI, considering she's such a force in attack, but Opta has her listed as a right attacking mid, so she's getting the recognition here too. When she wasn't trying to get a shot or cross off, she was trying to win back the ball for Orlando.

Defenders

Kayla Sharples (Kansas City Current): Sharples has been a stable presence on the Current's backline since her arrival last year. She looks like the permanent answer alongside Alana Cook for the Current's centerback duo and was second on the team in clearances (eight) and duels (three).

Emily Sonnett (NJ/NY Gotham FC): Sonnett's organizational efforts on the backline are indicators that Gotham will be a tough, organized side to go up against. She's connecting lines when the group is in possession and winning the ball otherwise. She led defenders in recoveries (four) against Orlando Pride.

Rafaelle (Orlando Pride): The Pride are getting Rafalle back into consistent minutes because she's an asset on the backline when healthy. She was second on the team in clearances (seven) in just 45 minutes of play.

Jordyn Bugg (Seattle Reign FC): The second-year Reign defender cracked the best XI largely in part due to her offensive efforts. Bugg had a breakthrough goal from nearly 40 yards out for her first professional goal and was second on the team in clearances (five).

Goalkeeper

Anna Moorehouse (Orlando Pride): The English international is back on the best XI after another clean sheet out of week two. She faced 20 crosses and 15 shots, making four saves to kickstart Orlando's shutout streak.