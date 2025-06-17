The 2025 NWSL regular season is full steam ahead, closing in on the halfway point of the season, and week 12 provided plenty of action as teams battle for points before a summer break. Whether it's top table teams or lower-seeded clubs, individual performances made a difference, and that's where Attacking Third's team of the week comes into play.

After weekly fixtures throughout the 2025 NWSL campaign, Attacking Third analysts select a best XI and a coach based on standout performances across the weekend. While there are some players who have become near regulars on our team of the week -- hello again to players from Orlando, Kansas City, and San Diego -- there are others on our list who represent clubs not often featured. If you're keeping tabs on who has cracked our past lineups, be sure to reference our Best XI from week 11.

There's plenty to look forward to in week 12, and fans can watch select NWSL regular season matches across CBS platforms, including CBS, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Take a look at our best XI:

Goalkeeper: Anna Moorehouse (Orlando Pride)

The goalkeeper looks like an even better version of herself from last season, and she helped the Pride win the Shield and NWSL Championship last year, so watch out. Anna Moorehouse has been a huge factor during Orlando's successful run despite narrow scorelines and provides a level of confidence in goal that allows her teammates to remain composed in games that might feel too close for comfort. She leads all goalkeepers in save percentage (82.2%) and tied for first in clean sheets (five).

Defender: Reyna Reyes (Portland Thorns FC)

The Mexican international provided the pressure this week when Portland made things difficult for the visiting Washington Spirit. Reyna Reyes led the club in total touches (64) and was a frequent outlet for her teammates in the midfield as they pinned the Spirit throughout long stretches of the match. Whether it was covering lots of ground, challenging opponents in duels, or winning aerial challenges, Reyes was wherever the team needed her to be.

Defender: Kayla Sharples (Kansas City Current)

Another week, another Kansas City Current defender on our Best XI. It's often been Kayla Sharples, and this time she's back for aiding the Current through late attacking surges. She's a towering presence in the back, and her initiative to break down attacks is often apparent. This week, she led the squad in clearances (eight) to keep Kansas City elite.

Defender: Emily Sams (Orlando Pride)

The 2024 Defender of the Year is putting together another top season with the Pride, and she's back on our Best XI because of her tenacious efforts and speed-stopping ways. She led the team in touches (91) and was often comfortable with the ball at her feet. When she wasn't dictating play out the back, she was shutting down attacks, and led the group in tackles (five).

Defender: Cori Dyke (Orlando Pride)

After delivering the game winner last week, Cori Dyke followed up that perromace with another steadfast effort in week 12. She was not on the Pride's scoresheet for this one, but that's not where her impact was. Her efforts along the right flank made things difficult for opposing attackers to breakthrough, and she led the team in clearances (10) to aid in Orlando's shutout.

Midfielder: Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC)

As the halfway point of the 2025 season approaches, there might not be a clear frontrunner for midfielder of the year, but Sam Coffey is absolutely in the mix. She was often leading the group on the pitch, winning the ball, and directing others with it. After another performance that mirrored what she shows week after week, the 2025 Thorns are Sam Coffey's Thorns.

Midfielder: Kenza Dali (San Diego Wave FC)

If we're talking temperature checks on end-of-year awards at this point in the season, Kenza Dali could be a front-runner for the award at this point. The France international was everywhere on the pitch for the Wave this week, led the team in touches (80), and got on the scoresheet when she opened the goalscoring for San Diego just 17 minutes into the game, immediately setting the tone for the match.

"This Wave side is so unstoppable, and she is at the turning point of every single play they do," said Attacking Third analyst Lisa Carlin. "Every single moment they go forward and get into their attack, the creativity just stems from her."

Midfielder: Briana Pinto (North Carolina Courage)

Sometimes a player has an impact so massive that it doesn't matter they didn't get a full 90 minutes to build up. This week, that honor belongs to Courage midfielder Briana Pinot for her game-winning efforts off the bench. A late-game sub, who only had three touches, and a game winner at the death? Courage stay within striking distance of the playoff line because of it.

Forward: Ludmilla (Chicago Stars FC)

The Brazilian international delivered a big performance for the struggling Stars with two early goals. It's not her fault they couldn't hold onto the lead, but she is absolutely the reason NWSL has backflip celebrations on a highlight reel once again this season.

Forward: Esther Gonzalez (Gotham FC)

The Spain international is back in the lead for the 2025 NWSL Golden Boot race with a league-leading nine goals thanks to her efforts in week 12. She snapped a goal-scoring drought and Gotham's three-game losing streak with another brace -- her fourth of the season.

Forward: Barbra Banda (Orlando Pride)

Staying in the Golden Boot mix with eight goals is Barbra Banda after her week 12 game winner. It doesn't matter what minute the game is in; if Banda is on the pitch, she is a threat to change things.

Coach: Vlatko Andonovski (Kansas City Current)

Andnovski last made an appearance on our weekly Best XI back in week three, and that is certainly too long of an absence considering everything the team has accomplished so far. As the group prepares to ring in the midway point of the season, they are the top team of the league, and every phase of their game has lethal weapons, from Lorena in the net or Temwa Chawinga up top. Being No. 1 is no easy feat, and where they go from here will be up to how the coaching staff manages things moving forward.

Captain: NWSL Supporters Groups

As the league and its clubs put on their theme nights, NWSL supporters groups are making sure that celebratory activations are utilized to commemorate the moment. During tense moments where there are fewer efforts to visibly celebrate Pride Month, supporters groups are making sure that's not the case. While the country is currently protesting the presidential administration, and NWSL clubs make statements of support for immigrant communities, in-game initiatives have been picking up the slack and recognizing marginalized peoples.