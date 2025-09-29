The final four weeks of the 2025 NWSL regular season are gearing up for a wild finish. Teams still in the playoff hunt are running out of time for extra points to push them into the postseason, and individual performances are the differentiator. With so many players stepping up, it's time for Attacking Third's team of the week.

After weekly fixtures across the 2025 NWSL campaign, Attacking Third analysts select a team of the week, head coach, and honorary captain based on performances across the weekend. If you're keeping track of who has been on our past lineups, make sure to look back at our team selections from week 21.

Washington Spirit became the second team to punch their ticket to the postseason, so of course, they have players represented on our team of the week. But just like parity across the league, there's variety among the week 22 selections. Even the Chicago Stars FC have a place after being eliminated from playoff contention.

Take a look at our best XI:

Goalkeeper: Mia Justus (Utah Royals)



The Utah Royals refuse to go down without a fight and, in fact, are on track to deliver major upsets. Goalkeeper Mia Justus made big saves to keep a clean sheet.

Defender: Janni Thomsen (Utah Royals)

Back-to-back goals for Royals defender Janni Thomsen and a second consecutive appearance on the team of the week. There's just something about Thomsen from distance.

Defender: Emily Sonnett (Gotham FC)

While Gotham's fullbacks are getting up in the attack, centerback Emily Sonnett is holding down the backline. As the clubs' pressing triggers increase, so do Sonnett's responsibilities, and her stable presence is a big part of their success on the pitch. She led defenders in recoveries (six), and will remain a key figure in the team's tactics.

Defender: Phoebe McClernon (Seattle Reign FC)

Quick adjustments and formational rotations could be Seattle's x-factor down the stretch, but having reliable personnel is a huge reason why head coach Laura Harvey can make those changes. Centerback Pheobe McClernon's leadership and consistency have been a staple on the backline this year, and she led defenders on the team in recoveries (five) and duels (nine).

Defender: Janine Sonis (Racing Louisville FC)

Sometimes the performances match the result, and week 22 was finally a sum of all parts for Racing Louisville's Janine Sonis. Her chemistry along the flank with Emma Sears has led to more promising attacking sequences, and her ability to recover while Sears attacks will continue to be a problem for opposing teams.

Midfielder: Croix Bethune (Washington Spirit)

Washington Spirit's preferred starting lineup is getting stronger week to week, and midfielder Croix Bethune is making it look easy to create impact. She just finds a way to thread the needle, no matter who else is in the box.

Midfielder: Rose Lavelle (Gotham FC)

We've been lucky to see Rose Lavelle put together impressive consecutive postseason performances the last two years, and this season she's on her way to another. A goal and an assist for Gotham out of week 22 and a clear reminder that she's elite.

Midfielder: Lo'eau LaBonta (Kansas City Current)

The Kansas City Current keep rolling through the season, and veteran midfielder Lo'eau LaBonta keeps converting penalty kicks. She scored her 14th career penalty and tied a record with Megan Rapinoe.

Forward: Midge Purce (Gotham FC)

Gotham's roster getting healthy is a scary sight for the rest of the league. Attacker Midge Purce has finally strung together three consecutive games where she's played 90 minutes, and her goal in week 22 earns her a place on the team of the week.

Forward: Jacqueline Ovalle (Orlando Pride)

Mexican international forward Jacqueline Ovalle has wasted little time in making an impact for the Pride. Last week it was an assist, and this week it's a goal.

Forward: Gift Monday (Washington Spirit)

It might not have been a ten-minute hat trick like Ludmila's for Chicago Stars FC in August, but Washington Spirit's Gift Monday's hat trick was still the fastest over a first half. Three goals in the 18th, 21st, and 36th minutes of the game, and that's with the postseason still weeks away.

Coach: Bev Yanez (Racing Louisville FC)

Head coach Bev Yanez and the team snapped a three-game losing streak with a big three points in week 22. It started with adjustments for forward Janine Sonis at left back after losing Lauren Milliet to injury, and recently giving rookie Sarah Webber the start. A first playoff appearance is still in sight for Racing.

Honorary captains: Chicago Stars FC 2025 midseason run

RIP to the Chicago Stars FC's 2025 postseason hopes. The first team to be eliminated from contention, it didn't come without some memorable moments. A six-game unbeaten streak, a league record hat-trick by Ludmila that earned her August player of the month, and a new league saves record for Alyssa Naeher. The last-place team also snapped first-place Kansas City's shutout streak. We can't wait to see what you come up with next, Chicago.