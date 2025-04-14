After a brief pause for the international window, the NWSL regular season returned with week four action, and that means Attacking Third's team of the week is back. Throughout the 2025 regular season, Attacking Third will select their best XI, ranking some of the best performances across the weekend.

Over each active week, Attacking Third analysts will also elect one head coach to team of the week honors, and anyone can end up with the accolades, including players and coaches from teams that showcase strong performances in games that don't conclude in wins.

It's a long campaign, and the season is just getting started, but week four presented some major individual performances out of the international window, so keep an eye out for players settling back in after national team duty. For those keeping score, or just playing catch up, check out the NWSL team for week three.

Forwards

Alyssa Thompson (Angel City FC): The winger had a massive performance for Angel City after a successful stint with the U.S. women's national team. She recorded a goal and an assist against Houston to pick up three crucial points, and Thompson is undoubtedly Angel City's MVP, while rivaling the league, and another of our Best XI members, for early honors as well.

Esther Gozalez (Gotham FC): After spending time with Spain and scoring in the UEFA women's nations league, Esther scored two goals in Gotham's 3-1 win against North Carolina. It's her first time on the scoresheet for the club after four weeks, and her efforts in defensive pressing situations didn't slow down her efforts higher up the pitch.

Ludmila (Chicago Stars FC): The Brazilian international flipped the switch and the celebrations when she scored twice for the struggling stars. The club hasn't had many answers in front of goal to start this season and Ludmila's two goals delivered the Stars their first win of the year.

Midfielders

Leicy Santos (Washington Spirit): The attacking midfielder nailed a stunning free kick to give the Spirit an insurance goal and secure a win on the road against Louisville. She's been a consistent attacking presence for the Spirit, along with Ashley Hatch, as other attacking players work their way back from injury.

Hina Sugita (Portland Thorns FC): Whether it's winning the ball or finding teammates, Sugita has been a key component in the Thorns midfield as they figure themselves out early this season. Reilyn Turner is quietly becoming their leading goalscorer, while Sugita remains a stealthy connective presence capable of shifting match tempo.

Debinha (Kansas City Current): Nothing rings early MVP bells louder than a fourth straight appearance on our team of the week and that's exactly the case for Debinha. She leads her team, and the league, in chances (15), and scored her third goal of the season for Kansas City's fourth consecutive win. She's in a three-way tie for second in the Golden Boot race alongside club teammate Temwa Chawinga.

Defenders

Lilly Reale (Gotham FC): The rookie defender had another impressive start when she scored her first professional goal over the weekend. She was constantly involved higher up the pitch in stretches of the game and had lots of heads-up moments when connecting passes to attackers. She led the team in attempted crosses (5) and recoveries (8) during Gotham's first win of the season.

Emily Sams (Orlando Pride): There might not be a more consistent defender in the league this season and Sams showed that this weekend after not getting minutes with the national team. She was right back in the mix of shutting down attacks and led the squad in total recoveries (9) as Orlando picked up a fourth consecutive win.

Sam Staab (Chicago Stars FC): Staab's return from an Achilles injury last year remains impressive and this time her efforts paid off for Chicago's first win of the year. Chicago's defensive shape is stronger when she's available and her long link up play provides another layer to an otherwise quiet offense for the Stars.

Trinity Armstrong (San Diego FC): Another rookie who delivered out of week four, Armstrong made the most of her first start with San Diego. The 17-year-old was second on the team in tackle success (66.7%) and clearances (3) over her 76 minutes against Kansas City Current.

Goalkeeper

Bella Bixby (Portland Thorns FC): A major comeback arc for Bixby who walked away with a shutout against Utah. She returned to the net for the first time since the birth of her daughter last July and faced 12 crosses, nine shots against, and three corners. The former starter could see more time in the net after her clutch performance.

Coach

Sam Laity (Angel City FC): The long-time NWSL coach has often been on the sidelines in a supporting role among coaching staffs, outside of a one-year head coaching stint in Houston, and now is the interim manager as Angel City searches for its next long term skipper. Laity's "play the kids" method is working, as younger players are getting more starts and responsibilities over the beginning of the season. It's working, he should stick with it, especially if it's leading to wins.