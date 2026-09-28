It's almost spooky season, and that means it's time for things to get weird ahead of the 2026 NWSL playoffs. There are just a few weeks remaining in the regular season, and players are stepping up in big ways to make the final minutes count, so it's time to roll out the Attacking Third team of the week.

While it's never easy to narrow down the honors to just eleven players, we always try. After weekly matches across the 2026 NWSL season, Attacking Third analysts will select players, a head coach, and an honorary captain based on weekend performances.

Here you can find a mix of stats and data, analysis from our pundits, and highlights you may have missed over the weekend. If you're keeping track of who earned past honors, check out our previous team of the week.

Here's who made the latest edition:

Goalkeeper: Claudia Dickey (Seattle Reign)

Goalkeepers have to stay turned on no matter what the game is giving, and Seattle Reign goalkeeper Claudia Dickey is adding to her season-long resume with awareness and timing. She faced 20 crosses and eight shots, and stood tall for Seattle with another clean sheet.

Defender: Sarah Gorden (Angel City FC)

There's no player more crucial for Angel City down the stretch than defender Sarah Gorden. The long-time NWSL veteran is the glue player for the club, like literal rubber cement, who can stick to attackers and make a striker earn their run into the box. The team captain led the squad in recoveries (10) away against Washington Spirit and made forward Trinity Rodman a non-threat.

Defender: Kristen McNabb (San Diego Wave FC)

The back line for San Diego is clicking at an important time. Despite injuries and rotation at goalkeeper, veteran centerback Kristen McNabb has been a reliable presence for the Wave. Her positioning gives others more freedom to move higher up the pitch or invert in attack.

Defender: Miyabi Moriya (Utah Royals FC)



Japanese defender Miyabi Moriya stepped in for the Utah Royals after they lost two players to red cards last week. The adjustment made an immediate impact, as she slotted back into defense for the squad and served up an assist on an opening goal.

Defender: Mimi Van Zanten (San Diego Wave FC)

A standout outside back and likely future candidate for rookie of the year is Wave FC defender Mimi Van Zanten. At this rate, she's playing so well that folks have forgotten she's only in her first pro season because she operates with a familiarity that only veterans of the league have. She led the backline in clearances (six) and recorded a shot on goal.

Midfielder: Jess Fishlock (Seattle Reign FC)

The weather might be changing, but Seattle Reign veteran Jess Fishlock is exactly who we all know her to be, a complete footballer. She turned back the clock, netting not one but two goals for a big win.

Midfielder: Vanessa DiBernardo (Kansas City Current)

In the same vein of veteran class, Vanessa DiBernardo is back in the team of the week. She worked her way back from maternity leave following the league's summer break, and she's on the pitch offering vintage touches -- like this incredible backheel assist.

Midfielder: Maiara Niehues (Angel City FC)

If there's a game-defining goal coming at the perfect time, then Angel City midfielder Maiara Niehues is probably the one delivering it. She scored her ninth goal, and she now holds the club's all-time single-season goal record.

Forward: Sam Kerr (Gotham FC)

If Sam Kerr is getting into form right as Gotham FC is on the cusp of lifting the NWSL Shield and making a playoff push, that's a scary thought. Almost as scary as the goals she's able to score.

Forward: Temwa Chawinga (Kansas City Current)

Temwa Chawinga is the most dangerous player on the planet. She can make defenders look foolish whether she's scoring goals or serving up assists to teammates.

Forward: Haley Hopkins (Kansas City Current)

Scoring a goal in a game that has big playoff implications is hard. Scoring a hat trick is just bonkers. But not if you're Kansas City forward Haley Hopkins.

Coach: Leif Gunnar Smerud (Angel City FC)

The most dangerous team in the league right now is led by an interim head coach. Leif Gunnar Smerud has Angel City on a six-game unbeaten streak, and they are picking up results against teams in the hunt and contenders in front of them.

Honorary captain: Ashley Sanchez (North Carolina Courage)

A massive congratulations to Ashley Sanchez for tying the single-season goal-scoring record. She now joins Temwa Chawinga as the only player to score 20 goals in a regular season.