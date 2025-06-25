The 2025 regular season officially tapped into the midway point of the season, and week 13 delivered definitive action before the league pauses for a long summer break. All 14 clubs had one final week to compete for points before a five-week pause for international tournaments, and there were plenty of standout performances to choose from for Attacking Third's team of the week.

After weekly fixtures throughout the 2025 NWSL campaign, Attacking Third analysts select a best XI, head coach, and honorary captain based on standout performances across the weekend. Now that the halfway point of the season has arrived, narrowing down 11 players from over 300 will only get more difficult. If you're keeping tabs on who has cracked our past lineups, be sure to reference our Best XI from week 12.

There's plenty to look forward to when the regular season returns, and fans can watch select NWSL regular season matches across CBS platforms, including CBS, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Take a look at our best XI:

Goalkeeper: Lorena ( Kansas City Current )

The goalkeeper leads the league in clean sheets (six) and is second in save percentage (75.6%) among all goalkeepers with at least 11 games this season. The Brazilian international is arguably one of the best offseason signings for a club in the 2025 season and has redefined how Kansas City's defense operates this year. She came up with a massive penalty save to ensure all three points for the Current.

Defender: Alyssa Malonson (Bay FC)

The big break might be coming at the perfect time for Bay FC as the squad regroups for a second half playoff push. While Bay FC figures things out, Alyssa Malonson has been a conistent figure on the backline, covering ground and winning the ball whenever necessary. They were on the losing side of things on the road against Gotham, but it wasn't for lack of effort or poor showing, and Malonson aided the group in long stretches.

"I think Bay FC played really well against Gotham, and I think [Malonson], her one interception, when she reads the game, wins the ball back, intercepts and plays in. That's just Mallinson in a nutshell," said former Scotland international Jen Beattie on Attacking Third.

Defender: Kayla Sharples (Kansas City Current)

Kayla Sharples is back on our team of the week after another standtout performance as the the Current cruised to another shutout, their sixth, this season. Kayla Sharples has been both and anchor and leading voice of Kansas City's backline, and she'll continue to be a presence on our Best XI with all her consistent play.

"Sharples for me has gone from strength to strength. I think her on the ball, especially playing out the back, that was why she was brought to Bay last season. I think she's gone on next level with the Current this year," Beattie explained.

Defender: Tara McKeown ( Washington Spirit )

Another repeat appearance for Tara McKeown in our Best XI after a dominating presence out of week 13. The Spirit have shown that they are resilient in sustaining attacking waves of pressure, which is no easy feat in NWSL. McKeown has often led the charge in defensive organization and this week led the team in total touches (53) and clearances (13), and was fearless getting higher up the pitch from her central role.

Defender: Arin Wright (Racing Louisville FC)

Racing Louisville has won 5 of their last seven games and team captain Arin Wright has been a key factor in the squad's current form. She back on our team of week after showing off her set peice skills, positioning, and clinical header.

Midfielder: Sam Coffey ( Portland Thorns FC)

A repeat feature on our team of the week is Sam Coffey. The team captain led the team to another victory with her quick thinking on the ball and decision making. She delievered the game winning assist on rookie Pietra Tordin's goal.

Midfielder: Taylor Flint (Racing Louisville FC)

It's not just Arin Wright leading the charge for Racing this season, it's Taylor Flint putting in consistent shifts in the midfield. The defensive midfielder leads the team in tackles, duels, clearances, and intercetpions at the halfway point of the season. She's also become their penalty kick specialist, and she scored her third goal this season, her second from the spot.

Midfielder: Ji So-yun ( Seattle Reign FC)

The South Korea international brought expereince and flair for Seattle this week and it earned her first time honors on our Best XI this year. She not only delivered a great assist in the match against Utah, but competely nailed her shot near the spot inside the box to aid in Seattle's dominant road win.

Forward: Emeri Adames (Seattle Reign)

The Reign put up four goals this week, and 19-year-old Ermeri Adames scored two of them. The young foward showed maturity on her penalty kick conversion and connected in the run of play. Her performance ended up in league record books as the second youngest player to score two goals in a game.

Forward: Manaka Matsukubo ( North Carolina Courage )

The Courage have quietly crept back up toward the playoff line, and though they're just outside of it at the break, forward Manaka Matsukubo's recent form is huge silver lining for a squad that could use a brief break. She got on the scoresheet, and back on our Best XI, when she delievered the game winning assist.

Forward: Bia Zanerrato (Kansas City Current)

If there's a game on the schedule, Kansas City Current is simply going to find a way. Lorena may have provided heroics on the backend, her Brazilian compatirat Bia Zanerrato delievred the game winning goal to keep the Current looking as lethal as ever.

Coach: Bev Yanez (Racing Louisville FC)

Winners of five games in their last seven matches, head coach Bev Yanez and the squad are not only getting results, but doing so with confidence. There's plenty on record about Racing's struggles to get over the playoff line, but they are in very good form at the season's summer break. Now the real work begins for Yanez and company.

Honorary Captain: Washington Spirit Locker Room

When the Spirit return back from break, Adrian Gonzalez will officially be the Washington Spirit head coach. Former manager Jonatan Giraldez departure to OL Lyonnes was announced earlier in June, but came a few weeks early as he was absent for his final two Spirit games as his family welcomes a new baby. As Gonzalez got a head start at the helm, it marks the seventh head coaching change for the Spirit since 2021. Despite the constant changes at the role, the players have maintained a unified and competitive energy and have remained in playoff contention througout the first half of the season.