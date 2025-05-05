The 2025 NWSL regular season rang in the quartermark of the season with a bang, and that means Attacking Third's team of the week is back. After weekly fixtures throughout the 2025 NWSL campaign, Attacking Third analysts select a best XI and a coach based on standout performances across the weekend.

As teams gear toward the midway point of the season, there will likely be some repeat appearances as consistent performances kick into form. If you're keeping track, you can keep tabs on our week six team of the week.

Take a look at our best XI:

Goalkeeper: Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Stars FC)

The long-time goalkeeper earned her first clean sheet of the season against a surging Gotham FC side. Naeher faced 15 shots and made five saves, including a huge goalline stuff in late stoppage time.

Defender: Phoebe McClernon (Seattle Reign FC)

The central defender anchored a three-back against one of the best attacking teams in the league. She's become a consistent presence for the Reign's backline, starting every match this season, and her efforts to limit scoring threats against Kansas City out of week seven were notable and necessary with so many shots (13) against the Seattle defense.

Defender: Gisele Thompson (Angel City FC)

Defender: Trinity Armstrong (San Diego Wave FC)

The 17-year-old rookie is looking more comfortable with each start in San Diego's backline alongside second-year center back Kennedy Wesley. She was effective in snuffing out any meaningful attack against regional rivals Bay FC, and also scored her first professional goal -- a clutch game winner at the death.

Defender: Reyna Reyes (Portland Thorns FC)

Reyes literally stepped up for the Thorns in week seven when she nailed the game winner against reigning champions Orlando Pride. She's become a reliable presence on the Thorns' backline to start the season. The outside back kept up her inverted run and maintained her positioning along the top of the box to net the game winner.

Midfielder: Kenza Dali (San Diego Wave FC)

The France international has almost earned a permanent spot on our team of the week at this point. It's another performance where the savvy veteran clogged up lanes against the opposition and generated crafty pockets to operate out of. San Diego keeps thriving, and it's tied to Dali's midfield presence.

Midfielder: Denise O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage)

The long-time Courage captain has quickly helped steer a drifting ship back on course for North Carolina. The Irish international is pulling the strings, and her teammates, when it comes to connective play or stabilizing possession.

Midfielder: Katie Zelem (Angel City FC)

The England international has stepped up as an experienced presence among a young Angel City squad on a roll. Whether standing tall in the midfield alongside Alana Kennedy, or clinical as she gets more starts, she's quickly become an answer to balancing a younger lineup with a veteran.

Forward: Lynn Biyendolo (Seattle Reign FC)

The U.S. women's national team forward notched the game winner in her third start for Seattle. The long-time league veteran joined the squad in the offseason and has been gradually working her way back into regular starts. Her impact has been immediate, as she's effective in counterpressing scenarios and opens up spaces for other attackers in coach Laura Harvey's system.

Forward: Riley Tiernan (Angel City FC)

The rookie of the year race is heating up just seven weeks into the season, and the Angel City forward is in top form as she makes her first appearance on our team of the week. She's scored four goals through five games and the first player ended up the match hero with a stoppage time game winner.

Forward: Ashley Sanchez (North Carolina Courage)

As the Courage continue to find their form, a huge piece is Ashley Sanchez. There might be some debate about an attacking midfielder among our forwards, but now in her sixth season in the league, this is a veteran player who will need to take over games sometimes, and she's doing just that out of week seven. She's been utilized in starts and off the bench, and if she's healthy, she'll stay a key factor in Courage games moving forward.

Coach: Bev Yanez (Racing Louisville FC)

Coaching through not one, but two lighting delays? We had to give coach of the week honors to Racing Louisville FC coach Bev Yanez. She kept her team focused and grounded, on the road in Houston, and through one delay that ticked toward a two-hour mark. The win means two consecutive results for a side that struggled through the first quarter of the regular season.