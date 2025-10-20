The postseason picture is nearly complete as the 2025 NWSL regular season prepares to close. Individual performances are making the difference with such high-staeks on the line, and with so many standout efforts, its time for Attacking Third's team of the week.

After weekly fixtures across the 2025 NWSL campaign, Attacking Third analysts select a team of the week, head coach, and honorary captain based on performances across the weekend. If you're keeping track of who has been on our past lineups, make sure to look back at our team selections from week 24.

Only Kansas City Current (No. 1) and Washington Spirit (No. 2) have clinched home field advantage and remaining playoff seeding is still up for grabs with decision day looming ahead. All clubs will have a brief break for the upcoming October inernational window, and return on Sunday, Nov. 2, for decision day.

The final match week will be here before you know it, and fans can watch select NWSL regular season matches across CBS platforms, including CBS, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Take a look at our best XI:

Goalkeeper: Jane Campbell (Houston Dash)



In a season where Houston simply couldn't get out of their own way at times, the squad now find themselves eliminated from playoffs. It wasn't without massive efforts and a statement though. The Dash held the best team in the league scoreless, and Dash goalkeeper Jane Campbell was the difference maker. She made six saves, on 20 shot attempts, with 31 crosses faced.

Defender: Kerry Abello (Orlando Pride)

Plenty of defenders would curl up into a shell after conceding an own goal, but not Orlando Pride defender Kerry Abello. After being on the end of an unfortunate moment, Abello responded with an equalizer for the Pride in a highly charged game.

Defender: Kristen McNabb (Kansas City Current)

For much of the second half of the season the San Diego Wave struggled in front of goal, but that changed in week 25. Even defenders got on the scoresheet for the Wave, including Kristen McNabb

Defender: Rafaelle (Orlando Pride)

Sometimes when the game is coming at you, it can feel difficult to sustain the pressure but that wasn't the case for Brazilian centerback Rafaelle. She led the team in clearances (eight) and made two interceptions and four recoveries.

"Rafalle I thought was so good for the Pride. I think when she's a part of that backline, Orlando looks like last years Orlando," said Attacking Third analyst Darian Jenkins.

"They look strong. Her ability to play out of the back is so good, what she brings into the attack is also lethal ... but if we're thinking about a center back, Rafaelle's the girl."

Defender: Janine Sonis (Racing Louisville FC)

There might not be a better story for Racing Lousiville this year than attacker Janine Sonis turn fullback. In a time where injuries could've taken a real toll on the squad, head coach Bev Yanez shifted the veteran into a lower role and it's paid off. The Canadian internaitonal's scoring experience had a huge impact in week 25.

Midfielder: Jaelin Howell (Gotham FC)

There's been plenty of rotation and change with Gotham FC's midfield this season, but Jaelin Howell has been the constant. If she's not dictating tempo or shifting ball control, she's scoring bangers from distance.

Midfielder: Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns FC)

Portland Thorns midfielder Olivia Moultrie is just 20 years old but she's playing like a veteran this season. It checks out, she turned pro at 13, and has been part of the Thorns senior team since she was 15. Now she's making it look easy in the attack.

Midfielder: Rose Lavelle (Gotham FC)

A stunning goal off a free kick that clinched a spot in the playoffs? That's just a day at the office for Gotham FC midfielder Rose Lavelle. The USWNT player is in top form at the perfect time for the club.

Forward: Marta (Orlando Pride)

If timing is truely everything when it comes to NWSL playoffs than Orlando Pride is thirilled to have Marta back in the mix. The Brazilian internaional has been featuring off the bench and reminding everyone that she needs little time to make an impact on games.

Forward: Manaka Matsukubo (North Carolina Courage)

The North Carolina Courage are just in grasp of the playoffs and that's thanks to Manaka Matsukubo. A clear second half MVP, the Japanese international everywhere for the Courage. If she's not setting up others, she's scoring goals, in multiples. Her hat-trick in week 25 earns her a spot on our team of the week.

Forward: Dudinha (San Diego Wave FC)

Sometimes you need an injection of new energy to shake things up and the Wave's summer acquisition of 20-year-old Brazilian international Dudinha is a great addition. Her two goal performance earns her a spot in week 25.

Coach: Fabrice Gautrat (Houston Dash)

An extrodinary run in the second half of the season came with a great performance in week 25, Fabrice Gautrat's Houston Dash defeated the No. 1 Kansas City Current and snapped the NWSL Sheild winner's unbeated streak. They showed they're capable of hanging with clubs across the league, and it's something to build toward next year.

Honorary captains: Player retirements

Week 25 celebrated the retirements of more foudational players across the league. Home field farewells to Lauren Barnes, Ali Riley, Christen Press, Kristen Hamilton, and Mallory Weber were just some of the athletes honored as they wind down the final days of their playing careers. As the NWSL looks ahead to playoffs and year 14, the league's longevity is a symbol of these players and their efforts to sustain a league even when it fell short at times.