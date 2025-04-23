The 2025 NWSL regular season rolls on after week five action, and that means it's time for Attacking Third's team of the week. After weekly fixtures throughout the 2025 NWSL campaign, Attacking Third analysts select a best XI and a coach based on standout performances across the weekend.

With the season rearing toward the quarter mark, anyone can end up with team of the week honors, including players and coaches from teams with notable efforts in matches that don't end in wins. Like CBS Sports' weekly NWSL Power Rankings, there are some familiar trends emerging throughout this team of the week.

There's still plenty of season ahead, but some defenders are making repeat appearances, namely Emily Sonnett and Rebeca Bernal, while others are missing for the first time this year. While Brazilian international Debinha didn't crack the week five team, one of her Kansas City Current teammates returned. If you're keeping track, check out our best XI for week four.

Five matches have gone by, week six is underway, and fans can watch select NWSL regular season matches across CBS platforms, including CBS, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Take a look at our best XI:

Goalkeeper: Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit)

Another clean sheet for Aubrey Kingsbury, and this time against an Orlando squad that is very creative in attack. Came up huge in a game where she faced 20 attempts and made six saves.

Defender: Emily Sonnett (Gotham FC)

Emily Sonnett is taking on some more defensive responsibilities as Gotham manages injuries to their back line and experiments with new players in new positions. She comes up big with key blocks, and her experience keeps the defense organized.

Defender: Kayla Sharples (Kansas City Current)

Kayla Sharples has found a home on Kansas City's backline. The centerback offers a layer of security alongside Alana Cook and is a threat on set pieces. She made a header look easy, towering over so many in the box during week five.

Defender: Tara McKeown (Washington Spirit)

Looking stronger and more confident going forward with other talent around her. Was fifth on the team in clearances (five) and did a good job of tracking Orlando's attackers, while connecting with teammates.

Defender: Rebeca Bernal (Washington Spirit)

For some reason, this is only the second time Bernal has cracked our team of the week, but after five starts for the Spirit, she's back and better than her week one stats. Bernal led the team in total touches (7 0), pass attempts (53), and total clearances (9) while keeping Barbra Banda off the scoreboard.

Midfielder: Kiki Pickett (Bay FC)

Kiki Pickett is no stranger to scoring goals from distance, but she also hasn't been on our team of the week before. But this week, she can cross both items off her 2025 checklist. She often flies under the radar as a reliable center mid, but she's given the honor after a screamer of a game-winning goal on the road against North Carolina.

Midfielder: Kenza Dali (San Diego Wave FC)

The France national team player was a part of multiple international offseason moves made by Wave FC and keeps delivering in the middle third for a San Diego side that has been desperate for a bona fide connective midfielder.

Midfielder: Lo'eau LaBonta (Kansas City Current)

The savvy veteran has now converted 12 out of 13 attempts at the penalty spot, and her week five opportunity was as cool as it was clinical. Of course, the midfielder delivered the goal celebration along with the penalty conversion.

Forward: Esther Gonzalez (Gotham FC)

The Spain international kept up her goalscoring with another brace in week five. Her efforts off the ball in defensive presses are just as impressive when she's making runs to get into effective scoring positions. She's launched herself into the NWSL Golden Boot race conversation, and her club back into playoff contender status.

Forward: Delphie Cascarino (San Diego Wave FC)

The France international joined the Wave late midseason in 2024 and showed small glimpses of what she could provide on the pitch if given a full season in front of her, and she's been firing on all cylinders to start the 2025 season. Her two goals and an assist against Louisville this week earn her a spot on the best XI this week.

Forward: Gift Monday (Washington Spirit)

A literal gift from Monday when she scored her first NWSL goal. It ended up as a decisive game winner for a big three points against reigning champions Orlando Pride.

"It was an opportunity where she was just being gritty. She came out of Anna Morehouse's sight on the right side, blocked her, and it resulted in a goal. I thought it was brilliant, making something out of nothing, and what a statement to knock out the big dogs and give them their first loss," Darian Jenkins said on Attacking Third.

Coach: Jonatan Giraldez (Washington Spirit)

With recent news of star winger Trinity Rodman being out with no timeline for a return as she manages a back injury, it could have been a big blow for a squad currently managing multiple injury issues across the roster ahead of a big opponent in the Orlando Pride. Still, the bench has depth, and if the key is keeping games close to pick up results as the season cranks up, Giraldez has a team built for that.