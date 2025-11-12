The 2025 NWSL postseason is off to an outrageous start. Playoff brackets are already busted after the 2025 NWSL Shield winners and first-place Kansas City Current were upset by eighth-place Gotham FC, and things will only get more chaotic as the final four teams prepare for the semifinal round. With just one more game to break through into the championship, players will step up and show out for their respective clubs. That means it's the perfect time for Attacking Third's NWSL Team of the Week:

After weekly fixtures across the 2025 NWSL campaign, Attacking Third analysts selected a team of the week, head coach, and honorary captain based on performances across the weekend. Now we're keeping the hottest content trend of the year going into the playoffs. If you're keeping track of who has been on our past lineups, make sure to look back at our team selections from week 26.

NWSL semifinal weekend gears up Saturday with Washington Spirit and Portland Thorns FC (Nov. 15, 12 p.m. ET on CBS, Paramount+), while 2024 NWSL champions Orlando Pride face 2023 NWSL champions Gotham FC on Sunday.

CBS is the home of the NWSL Championship, and teams will compete for a spot in the final on Nov. 22.

Take a look at our best XI:

Goalkeeper: Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit)



The Washington Spirit are back in the semifinal after a high drama penalty shootout. Goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury delivered a stone-cold performance in net. The veteran keeper made the goal look far too small for Racing Louisville, and after three failed conversions, Kingsbury and the Spirit are still on the path to the championship.

Defender: Emily Sams (Orlando Pride)

The Orlando Pride looked primed as ever to run it back after a quarterfinal win at home. They're doing it with plenty of dedication to team efforts in defensive shape. Defender Emily Sams was essential and led the team not just in touches (66) and pass attempts (50), but also led the charge on clearances with seven.

Defender: Rebeca Bernal (Washington Spirit)

The Washington Spirit have had to manage the majority of their season rotating players in and out due to a lengthy injury list. During the first half of the season, Rebeca Bernal was a crucial multi-positional player, often pugging in and out as centerback and defensive midfielder. She also sustained an injury late into the season, but now she's back and aiding the Spirit during the playoffs when more injuries are piling up on the backline.

Defender: Emily Sonnett (Gotham FC)

Perhaps Gotham FC's most consistent player, centerback Emily Sonnett provided plenty of coverage and the assist on Gotham's goal in regulation. She played all 120 minutes of the quarterfinal and was second on the squad in aerials (four), clearances (eight), and interceptions (four). Her reliability and connectivity will be major attributes to the squad as they try to work back to another championship final.

Defender: Rosemonde Kouassi (Washington Spirit)

Having a bit of formational fun this week, we welcome Washington Spirit's Rosemonde Kouassi as a wingback. She's having another postseason where the Spirit is relying on her playmaking and creativity. She provided an assist on Gift Monday's goal, but isn't shy about taking her own chances on goal.

Midfielder: Haley McCutcheon (Orlando Pride)

Good teams figure out how to win, and elite players often lead the way. Haley McCutcheon embraces doing the quieter, complex work that goes unnoticed. But that's not the case out of quarterfinals; the defensive midfielder came up huge and scored the game-winning goal.

Midfielder: Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns FC)

If the Thorns midfielder Olivia Moultrie keeps up her form, she's gonna remain a threat for opposing defenses. Whether scoring on free kicks or setting up teammates, she's doing plenty to ensure Portland have a deep playoff run.

Midfielder: Croix Bethune (Washington Spirit)

Croix Bethune's sophomore season is just another reminder of how valuable she was even in her rookie season. The second-year player and 2024 NWSL Midfielder of the Year got back into the squad following injury, and her relentless efforts led the team in recoveries (nine), while her vision, playmaking flair, and backline movements will keep the Spirit as contenders moving forward.

Forward: Katie Stengel (Gotham FC)

To appreciate the NWSL is to know its lore, and Katie Stengel is among its most storied fables. A veteran journeywoman across leagues, perhaps no other player has done more for her teams in playoff moments than Stengel. Only one of two players to convert a penalty in the 2016 NWSL championship, scored the game-winner for Gotham FC in the 2023 NWSL semifinals, and now adds a game-winning goal during the 2025 NWSL quarterfinal.

Forward: Reilyn Turner (Portland Thorns FC)

All the questions about the Portland Thorns heading into 2025 were about who was going to step up for the club in the absence of forwards with Sophia Wilson on maternity leave, Morgan Weaver out with injury, and the retirement of Christine Sinclair. Reilyn Turner was often the answer and was again during the quarterfinal round.

Forward: Jaedyn Shaw (Gotham FC)

Sometimes it's about matching the right player with the right club at the right time, and there's no better example of that for Jaedyn Shaw and Gotham FC. She scored a momentum-shifting goal against first-place Kansas City, and that'll just be another attacking weapon for Gotham moving forward.

Coach: Rob Gale (Portland Thorns FC)

Finishing the season as a top-three team without your star striker and other injuries along the way? No problem for Rob Gale. Even first-year players are stepping up when needed. If he's hyped on the sidelines, then something's going right for Portland, and he'll be taking the energy all the way to Washington, D.C. now.

Honorary captain: Luana (Orlando Pride)

While Attacking Third panelists differed on who should be across the team of the week, there was no debate about the honorary captain. Pride midfielder Luana spent the 2024 season battling Hodgkin lymphoma, and won. The 2025 season has been about working back into form, and after Marta made an out-of-this-world 80-yard dash and drew a penalty during the quarterfinal, her Brazilian national teammate handed her the ball to put the game on ice.

"One year ago, I didn't even know if I would be playing again, and today I'm here. Nothing is impossible," Luana said after the game.