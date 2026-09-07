The 2026 NWSL regular season is inching towards its conclusion with teams competing for playoff positions. There comes a point in the season where there's no room for small moments, and with just two months remaining in the schedule, players are stepping up in big ways. That means it's time for Attacking Third's NWSL Team of the Week honors.

Back for a second year is everyone's favorite content trend, and following weekly matches across the 2026 NWSL season, Attacking Third analysts will select a team of the week, head coach, and honorary captain based on performances across the weekend.

Here you can find a mix of stats and data, analysis from our pundits, and highlights you may have missed over the weekend. If you're keeping track of who earned past honors, check out our previous team of the week.

Here's who made the latest edition:

Goalkeeper: Sandy MacIver (Washington Spirit)



Sometimes it takes an outrageous play by a goalkeeper to amp up a team and snap them out of a rut, and that's exactly what Washington Spirit goalkeeper Sandy MacIver did against Portland Thorns in a high-pressure opening 30 minutes.

Defender: Izzy Rodriguez (Kansas City Current)

This week, defenders were no strangers to getting on the scoresheet, but none of them did it as epically as Kansas City Current fullback Izzy Rodriguez. We were all standing and applauding after her Olympico from the corner flag.

Defender: Tara Rudd (Washington Spirit)

If you have a former forward turned centerback on your roster, chances are you're the Washington Spirit. She stepped up to convert the penalty against Portland.

Defender: Esme Morgan (Washington Spirit)

If the game is spinning defenders on their heads, you better hope the centerbacks are on a swivel, and thankfully the Washington Spirit have Esme Morgan on the backline. She faced waves of pressure and attack against Portland, but helped turn the tide with stabilizing defense. Led the team in recoveries (seven) and was second in clearances (four).

Defender: Evelyn Shores (Angel City FC)

Angel City defenders are turning up huge for the team down the stretch of the season and Evenlyn Shores is just another one of those multi-tool players for them. She scored two goals against Racing Louisville to help secure a big three points.

Midfielder: Haley McCutcheon (Orlando Pride)

A defensive midfielder who has no problem swarming the box and taking a longer-range shot? That can only be Orlando Pride's Haley McCutcheon.

Midfielder: Melissa Bethi (Washington Spirit)

Washington Spirit midfielder Melissa Bethi keeps making history with the team; this week, she became the first Algerian international to score in the NWSL.

Midfielder: Croix Bethune (Kansas City Current)

Kansas City Current midfielder Croix Bethune has become a regular on our team of the week honors, and it's not hard to see why. This time she's back after this game-winning assist to Rocky Rodriguez. It matches her all-time single-season record (10) that she set back in her 2024 rookie season.

Forward: Barbra Banda (Orlando Pride)

A goal and an assist by Zambian international Barbra Banda helped Orlando Pride pick up a crucial three points in the table. It was a friendly reminder that the golden boot race isn't over quite yet.

Forward: Ashley Sanchez (North Carolina Courage)

North Carolina Courage forward Ashley Sanchez is leaving little doubt about who is the best player in the league this season. She scored a hat-trick on the road and leads the golden boot race with 18 goals.

Forward: Yuzuki Yamamoto (Denver Summit)

Denver Summit's second-half player additions are stealing the show. Especially Yuzuki Yamamoto. She scored her second goal in two games.

Coach: Nick Cushing (Denver Summit)

Denver Summit's season-series win over the reigning NWSL Champions is worthy of praise. The expansion side is inching closer to the playoff line, and they're doing it in impressive ways. Coach Nick Cushing has the whole roster understanding their roles, and they're showing they can pick up convincing wins against bottom-table teams and the league's elite.

Honorary captain: Ashley Sanchez (North Carolina Courage)

There's still plenty of games for any surprises along the way, but Ashley Sanchez's rise is the most satisfying to watch. Her hat-trick against Chicago boosted her season goal total to 18, and the new record is the most ever by an American player in a single regular season. We will all be watching North Carolina's final seven games to see what happens.