NWSL Team of the Week: North Carolina Courage attacking dup Evelyn Ijeh and Ashley Sanchez return

It's officially the second half of the year for the 2026 NWSL regular season. That means players across the league are stepping up for their respective clubs as the playoff push cranks up. There are more standout performances game to game, so that means it's time for Attacking Third's NWSL Team of the Week honors.

Everyone's favorite piece of content is back for a second year. After weekly matches across the 2026 NWSL season, Attacking Third analysts will select a team of the week, head coach, and honorary captain based on performances across the weekend. Sometimes a performance is so good that no matter the result, a player could find themselves among the weekly honorees.

Here you can find a mix of stats and data, analysis from our pundits, and highlights you may have missed over the weekend. If you're keeping track of who earned past honors, check out our previous team of the week.

Here's who made the latest edition:

Goalkeeper: Abby Smith (Denver Summit)



Managing a heavy match week and a quick turnaround between fixtures, goalkeeper Abby Smith kept Denver Summit in the mix while facing 32 shots between two games. She made big saves for a key result against a top side (and new regional rivals?) Utah, and looked just as comfortable coming off her line as she is between the posts.

Defender: Guro Reiten (Gotham FC)

Gotham might be sorting out their backline as they manage various injuries, but Guro Reiten has quickly become a reliable lock. The Norwegian international joined in late April, but has been the answer to the outside back role ever since, and had another week where she covered lots of ground.

Defender: Natalie Jacobs (North Carolina Courage)

A wild, seven-goal game between two teams in the upper half of the table? Surely that means a center back will get the game-winner. If you're North Carolina Courage defender Natalie Jacobs, that's most certainly the case, and it's all we needed to see to get her on the team of the week.

Defender: Tierna Davidson (Gotham FC)

If consistency were a stat, Tierna Davidson would be the lead for Gotham FC this season. While there's an all-hands-on-deck approach to the defense shape, Davidson is there along the way, aiding in organizing the back line and shielding the goal from attacks. She led defenders in receptions this week (six) and is back on the team of the week.

Defender: Janine Sonis (Denver Summit)

Denver is experiencing its first-ever second half of the season in NWSL, and with that comes pressure. So it's a good thing they have an experienced vet who can not only lead a charge during matches when needed, but can score late-game winners off stunning free-kicks in stoppage time.

Midfielder: Debinha (Kansas City Current)

If you're in Kansas City, you don't know what you've got till it's gone, and while many could assume that's about Temwa Chawinga, this week it's actually about Debinha. The Brazilian international had to work her way back from injury and has been a menace for the Current in recent games. She nabbed a spot on the team of the week for her banger against Houston, her 83rd goal in NWSL, and stamped her place as the all-time leading scorer across all NWSL competitions.

Midfielder: Sally Menti (Seattle Reign FC)

Seattle Reign are in the playoff push and making life hard for everyone around them. This week, it's midfielder Sally Menti stepping up with a goal and an assist to keep the Reign in striking distance.

Midfielder: Ashley Sanchez (North Carolina Courage)

Another week, another goal for Ashley Sanchez with North Carolina. It took her just two minutes to get on the scoreboard, with her 11th goal of the season.

Forward: Emma Sears (Racing Louisville FC)

Racing Louisville forward Emma Sears is reminding everyone that she's more than capable of being a game changer. She scored twice on the road against Orlando, and her 19th goal for Louisville makes her the club's all-time leading goal scorer.

Forward: Evelyn Ijeh (North Carolina Courage)

While North Carolina rides a win streak, they have Swedish international Evelyn Ijeh to thank. She scored a brace to earn a spot on the team of the week, and has five goals in August.

Forward: Pietra Tordin (Portland Thorns)

Sometimes you don't have an answer for a player, and Pietra Tordin was causing all kinds of chaos for Portland. She earned team of the week honors easily with her first-half hat trick against Boston.

Coach: Shaun Harris (Gotham FC)

Gotham FC acting head coach Shaun Harris has his team at the top of the league table and on a seven-game unbeaten streak since he took over in July. Following Juan Carlos Amoros' paternity leave, Harris and the roster have managed injuries and departures by rallying around each other and getting results.

Honorary captain: Delbert H. Jacobs (Natalie's Grandpa)

North Carolina Courage defender Natalie Jacobs scored a game-winner against the Washington Spirit and was emotional following the victory as she dedicated the goal and win to her late grandfather, Brigadier General Delbert H. Jacobs. The center back explained post-game that the team had a quote of his on the locker room whiteboard and honored him throughout the week.