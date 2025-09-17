The 2025 NWSL regular season is officially in the final stretch of the calendar. There are just six weeks remaining on the schedule, and time is running out for clubs to punch their ticket to the postseason and earn a place on our team of the week. Players are cranking up the performance level across the league, and week 20 was a showcase of game changers, shifting the gears of the playoff journey.

After weekly fixtures across the 2025 NWSL campaign, Attacking Third analysts select a team of the week, head coach, and honorary captain based on performances across the weekend. If you're keeping track of who has been on our past lineups, make sure to look back at our team selections from week 19.

Take a look at our best XI:

Goalkeeper: Jordan Silkowitz (Bay FC)



Hopefully, the entire Bay FC squad are thanking goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz because she stood tall against 22 shots on the road. Silkowitz came up with huge saves throughout the match, against the run of play and on dangerous sequences. Eight saves made, and Bay FC gets a point because of her performance.

Defender: Izzy Rodriguez ( Kansas City Current )

The Kansas City Current have almost too many defensive options whenever we try to boil things down to a best XI. This week, it's Izzy Rodriguez. The left back is constantly tracking when she's not involved in attack, and she placed her body on the line to ensure another clean sheet for Kansas City Current.

Defender: Sam Staab (Chicago Stars FC)

Consistency is key for Chicago, and centerback Sam Staab brings it for the Stars again in week 20. Chicago Stars FC remain the only undefeated team following the mid-season break, and defensive organization has been crucial. Staab's steady presence is a staple for the backline.

Defender: Tara McKeown ( Washington Spirit )

Tara McKeown is back on the team of the week after a huge performance with the Washington Spirit. Down a player shortly after the hour mark, the Spirit battled back shorthanded, and McKeown's leading five interceptions were helpful in maintaining a shutout.

"I'm a big fan, love watching her play. I think when you go a player down, you need a leader on the pitch to keep everyone compact, keep everyone mentally switched on, and she did exactly that," said Attacking Third analyst Jen Beattie.

Defender: Janine Sonis (Racing Louisville FC)

Sometimes it's about doing the most with the time you're given, and Janine Sonis does that for Racing Louisville FC. The veteran Canadian international is typically deployed as a forward, but she's been putting in shifts for Racing on the backline with Lauren Milliet out with an injury, and it's aided the club down the stretch of the season.

"I love Janine Sonis at right back," said analyst Jen Beattie. "We know her more as a forward, I know her as a forward, but when she does fill that right back role, her experience as well behind [Emma] Sears, that combination I just really love. She's better with the game in front of her, joining in the attack. Great with the ball at her feet, I love watching her technically as well. She's just an athlete getting up and down.

Midfielder: Brianna Pinto ( North Carolina Courage )

The North Carolina Courage desperately needed a win in order to stay relevant in the playoff conversation out of week 20. Brianna Pinto delivered the decisive goal when she followed the play into the box and nailed a smart shot to ensure her team is still in the postseason picture.

Midfielder: Jaedyn Shaw (Gotham FC)

Who said pressure comes with high transfer fees? Not Jaedyn Shaw with Gotham FC. The midfielder scored in her debut for the East Coast side following her big trade from North Carolina.

Midfielder: Leicy Santos (Washington Spirit)

The Colombian international showed off a wide range of skillset during week 20. She led the team in chances created (three) and was second in duels (12) for just a glimpse of how she's essential for the Spirit in and out of possession. Tempo setter and a playmaker all in one.

Forward: Esther Gonzalez (Gotham FC)

Gotham FC have bullied their way from the playoff line to a top-four squad with just six weeks remaining in the season. A huge credit goes to forward Esther Gonzalez for keeping the goal scoring up. She now leads the Golden Boot race with 13 goals this season.

Forward: Manaka Matsukubo (North Carolina Courage)

Japan international Manaka Matsukubo is a huge catalyst for the Courage. Her movement on and off the ball is both dazzling and distracting. Her game-winner was a mix of both and was worthy of team of the week honors.

Forward: Jacqueline Ovalle ( Orlando Pride )

Fresh off making her debut on the road last week, Jacqueline Ovalle introduced herself to Orlando fans with a pristine assist to Ally Watt for an equalizer. Welcome to the league, Ovalle.

Coach: Adrian Gonzalez (Washington Spirit)

The Washington Spirit are here to compete for titles, and it's all the more clear after a scoreless battle against NWSL Shield-leading Kansas City Current. Head Coach Adrian Gonzalez nailed the right lineup and got great performances out of to 10-player squad down the stretch.

Honorary Captain: Savannah DeMelo and club medical staffs

After a frightening medical episode on the pitch, midfielder Savannah DeMelo is stable and alert after receiving immediate medical care Sunday. A fighter for pulling through, and able to do so with the aid of dual club medical staffs on the pitch, there is no debate on the honorary captains for week 20. We salute DeMelo and the medical professionals who keep players safe and healthy.