The second half of the 2025 NWSL regular season is in full swing as teams begin the push toward the postseason. The entire league is chasing the Kansas City Current, who lead the table in first place with a 12-point lead after Week 15 action. There's still plenty of time for things to shift in the standings, and for players to make a statement on the pitch, so that means it's time for Attacking Third's team of the week.

The weekend slate of matches didn't disappoint, with rivalry as the theme throughout, and players stepped up to make their case for our best eleven. After weekly matches throughout the 2025 NWSL campaign, Attacking Third analysts select a best XI, head coach, and honorary captain based on standout performances across the weekend. If you're following along on who has cracked our past lineups, be sure to reference our Best XI from week 14.

There's plenty to look forward to when the regular season returns, and fans can watch select NWSL regular season matches across CBS platforms, including CBS, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Let's break down the standout performers who defined NWSL's triumphant return. Take a look at our best XI:

Goalkeeper: Jordyn Bloomer (Racing Louisville)



There was little room for debate in week 15 who was going to get the goalkeeping honors. It's one thing to make one penalty save, but coming up huge on a second? Just another day at the soccer office for Racing Louisville's Jordyn Bloomer.

Defender: Rebeca Bernal (Washington Spirit)

The Mexico international has rapidly become the Spirit's multi-tool in her first year in the league. With the ability to play across lines as either a defensive midfielder or centerback, her constant efforts are hard to miss, and she's quickly become an attacker's nightmare this season. The Bernal Brakes were on full display against Gotham FC, and the centerback led the team with seven interceptions.

Defender: Reyna Reyes (Portland Thorns FC)

While there were plenty of questions around who would step up for the Thorns in attack while Sophia Wilson was out on maternity leave, the Thorns' defensive line has made an effort to contribute when they can. This week, Reyna Reyes made sure Portland claimed the title of best in the Pacific Northwest with her header off a recycled set piece.

Defender: Nuria Rábano (Utah Royals)

Utah Royals leftback Nuria Rabano put in a shift against league leaders Kansas City Current. The Spain international was everywhere on the pitch, was aggressive in attacking support and and locked in on defense. She led the team in tackles (13) and in duels (21) as Utah begins to unlock a new level for the second half of the season.

Defender: Avery Patterson (Houston Dash)



There might not be a star shining brighter in Texas than Houston Dash fullback Avery Patterson. The defender is often on the end of sparking attacks, and the team played through her during large stretches in week 15. Patterson led the roster in touches (68) and tackles (three).

Midfielder: Hina Sugita (Portland Thorns)

There's always a chance that a pass from Hina Sugita could be the final pass, and that was exactly the case in week 15 during the Cascadia Rivalry against Seattle Reign FC. The midfield finally seems to be clicking between Jessie Fleming, Sam Coffey, and Sugita, and that's a dangerous combo for the rest of the league.

Midfielder: Sophie Schmidt (Houston Dash)

A veteran midfielder coming off the bench and scoring big-time goals? There's no way we were leaving former Canada international midfielder Sophie Schmidt off the best XI this week. An equalizer in week 14, and a game winner in week 15? Let's hope it becomes a trend for Houston.

Midfielder: Taylor Flint (Racing Louisville)

Racing Louisville is on the hunt for its first postseason appearance, and are still in contention thanks to reliable play by Taylor Flint. Most midfielders don't have a chance going up for Aerials against six-foot Flint. The Louisville center midfielder had another impact game for Racing and led the group in recoveries (six) while winning more aerial duals (three) this season, and leads the league (105) this year.

Forward: Makenzy Robbe (San Diego Wave FC)

Sometimes it's about how you make an impact with the time you're given. Forward Makenzy Robbe was the difference maker for San Diego this week. Her late-game goal made her the 14th goal scorer on the Wave this season.

Forward: Temwa Chawinga (Kansas City Current)

Temwa Chawinga is about as sure of a bet to score as water is wet. The Kansas City Current delivered the game winner and leveled the Golden Boot race when she scored her 10th goal of the season. The race is heating up, and Kansas City keeps winning, and it's a huge thanks to Chawinga.

Forward: Reilyn Turner (Portland Thorns)

It's another Portland Thorns player on the best XI, and this time it's forward Reilyn Turner. As the group figured out a goal scorer by committee with Sophia Wilson out this season on maternity leave, Turner is having a career year in her sophomore season. Drafted in 2024 by Louisville, Turner was traded to Portland mid-season, and the move is paying off for the player and club. Her fifth goal of the season was a mix of timing, awareness, and clinical finishing.

Coach: Ella Masar (Chicago Stars FC)

The Chicago Stars are playing with a renewed sense of purpose, and that purpose is to completely ruin the day of the opposition in front of them. The former Stars player and long-time assistant head coach took over as interim boss on July 3 as the franchise searches for its next manager. Right now, Masar is undefeated in two regular-season games, with two draws, and while at the helm, her formation shift to a 4-4-2 diamond has the Stars looking like second-half spoilers.

Honorary Captain: Cloe Lacasse (Utah Royals)

Part of the joy in marking the return of NWSL the last two weeks has been because there was such a long break. The other is celebrating the return of so many players from lingering injury. For our week 15 best XI, Close Lacasse is our honorary captain. She returned from her ruptured ACL and sprained MCL, subbing on in the second half for the Utah Royals. It was her first match back since October of 2024.