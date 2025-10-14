The 2025 NWSL regular season is speeding to the finish line. With just two match weeks left in the regular season, the playoff picture is finally coming into view, and with six playoff spots still up for grabs, players are leaving everything on the pitch. With so many breakout performances, it's time for Attacking Third's team of the week.

After weekly fixtures across the 2025 NWSL campaign, Attacking Third analysts select a team of the week, head coach, and honorary captain based on performances across the weekend. If you're keeping track of who has been on our past lineups, make sure to look back at our team selections from week 23.

First-place Kansas City Current keep setting records while they cruise to the postseason. The Current's 2-0 win over Gotham FC during week 24 set a record for most points in a single season. Kansas City's 62-point season broke the 60-point record by last year's NWSL Shield winners, Orlando Pride, with two match weeks remaining.

Last year's NWSL Champions, the Pride, will try to make a statement in week 25 that last season's run was no fluke and retain a top-three spot in the standings ahead of an international break. Washington Spirit recently clinched the No. 2 seed, ensuring a home quarterfinal and potential home semifinal if they advance, and will host third-place Orlando Pride on Saturday (12:30 p.m. ET, CBS).

Take a look at our best XI:

Goalkeeper: Lorena (Kansas City Current)



The Kansas City Current and setting new league records are a trend this year. Goalkeeper Lorena gets top honors after recording her 14th clean sheet of the season. She set another record for Kansas City with the most home shutouts (eight).

Defender: Hanna Lundqvist (San Diego Wave)

San Diego needed a big three points and got them thanks to defenders getting involved in the attack. Hanna Lundqvist recorded the assist on Kenza Dali's game winner.

Defender: Izzy Rodriguez (Kansas City Current)

It's truly taken players all across the roster for Kansas City to achieve what they have so far this season, and the backline is probably the clearest example of that. Fullback Izzy Rodriguez has been a constant feature on defense through 24 games this season and recorded an assist on Bia Zaneratto's goal in week 24.

"I love Izzy Rodriguez. I think six assists this season, I think already is to have those kinds of numbers from an outside back, you know what I love? Crosses in the box that don't just put it in the box. They pick players out, and that's what she does," Attacking Third analyst Jen Beattie said.

Defender: Tara McKeown (Washington Spirit)

Sometimes it's about the impact you make with the time you have, and centerback Tara McKeown gets the honors for her 45-minute shift in week 24. She was second on the team in clearances (three) and will be crucial on defense down the stretch.

Defender: Miyabi Moriba (Angel City FC)

As Angel City continues to fight for its playoff life, Miyabi Moriba is a silver lining amidst an ever-changing lineup for the West Coast side this season. She functioned more as a wing back during week 24, led the team in tackles (four), but her ability to cover ground and defend is a plus.

Midfielder: Kenza Dali (San Diego Wave FC)

In her first NWSL season, France international Kenza Dali has become the most important player on the San Diego Wave. The way play runs through her is often a key to points, and a savvy veteran who just has the confidence to try some stuff ends up with the ball in the back of the net off a set piece corner.

Midfielder: Shinomi Koyama ( North Carolina Courage )

The North Carolina Courage are making things hard for opposing teams as they navigate their own playoff push. Every point matters from here on out, and midfielder Shinomi Koyama extended North Carolina's season with a late equalizer.

Midfielder: Claire Hutton (Kansas City Current)

If it's difficult to pick just one Kansas City Current defender every week for team of the week honors, it's even harder to pick just one of their midfielders. This week, Claire Hutton earns the top praise.

"Every week, Claire Hutton does so much defensive work for Kansas City, blocking shots. She's tracking back, she's being pulled wide, in and out of space, and then she wants to contribute," said Attacking Third analyst Lisa Carlin.

"She is such a factor in the way Kansas City builds and moves so quickly ... Claire Hutton won that midfield battle [against Jaelin Howell]."

Forward: Bia Zaneratto (Kansas City Current)

It's a scary thought to imagine Kansas City Current's attacking line getting stronger as the league winds down, but that's exactly what's happening with Brazilian international Bia Zaneratto.

Forward: Delphine Cascarino (San Diego Wave)

It's no secret that the Wave have been in a drought in front of goal, but that's finally changing now that Delphine Cascarino is back in the mix. She's back on the active roster after nursing a knee injury, and setting up teammates for crucial goals.

Forward: Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit)

The more she plays games, the healthier she looks, and cranking up the goal scoring is just icing on top of the cake. Rodman's ability to take advantage of the time and space conceded to her is what sets her apart from others.

Coach: Vlatko Andonovski (Kansas City Current)

Another record matched, set, and now broken with the Kansas City Current, head coach Vlatko Andonovski has the honor of coaching one of the top sides of all time in NWSL. What's most impressive is how he's doing it at this point in the season by rotating his bench and getting more players minutes and others rest ahead of the playoffs.

Honorary captains: NC Courage fans

A soggy rainy match day? Sign up North Carolina Courage fans. They're no strangers to a playoff push, and 8,498 fans showed up to support. It marked the fourth time this season the club achieved an attendance of over 8,000.