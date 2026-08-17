NWSL Team of the Week: Sam Kerr stays on fire; Denver Summit's Ayo Oke making things look easy

As the 2026 NWSL regular season takes twists and turns in the second half of the schedule, players are taking up space on the highlight reels. Across the league, it feels like there are more and more stellar performances, so it's the perfect time for Attacking Third's NWSL Team of the Week honors.

Back for a second year is everyone's favorite content trend. After weekly matches across the 2026 NWSL season, Attacking Third analysts will select a team of the week, head coach, and honorary captain based on performances across the weekend.

Here you can find a mix of stats and data, analysis from our pundits, and highlights you may have missed over the weekend. If you're keeping track of who earned past honors, check out our previous team of the week.

Here's who made the latest edition:

Goalkeeper: Ann-Katrin Berger (Gotham FC)



Gotham FC goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger is well on her way to shaking up the Goalkeeper of the Year race. Leads the league in clean sheets (nine) and came up with big saves against Kansas City Current to help Gotham hang onto a narrow win.

Defender: Miyabi Moriya (Utah Royals)

Utah Royals right back Miyabi Moriya might be overshadowed at times by other defensive stalwarts along Utah's backline, but this week she stole the show with a game-changing equalizer.

Defender: Arin Wright (Racing Louisville)

Sometimes your veteran centerback is so good you don't realize it until you roll back the numbers, and that's always the case with defender Arin Wright. Returning to the team once again and led them in clearances (seven) with reliable, consistent play.

Defender: Midge Purce (Gotham FC)

Midge Purce keeps things together across multiple lines for Gotham FC. The right back returns to our team after she came up with a quick equalizer off a set piece. Gotham's NWSL Shield watch continues.

Defender: Ayo Oke (Denver Summit)

Denver's backline has been impressive overall this season, but this week the honors go to outside back Ayo Oke. As the season gets longer, games can feel more and more like a grind, and Oke somehow makes covering those tough moments look easy. Second on the team in clearances (three) over the weekend, but No. 1 in our book when it comes to emptying the tank.

Midfielder: Narumi Miura (Utah Royals)

Utah's entire midfield is competing for the unofficial title of best in the league, and when you've got bangers from distance from Narumi Miura, it's not hard to see why.

Midfielder: Jaedyn Shaw (Gotham FC)

Gotham FC midfielder Jaedyn Shaw is making a dark horse case for club MVP at the moment. This week, her long set-piece service and her slice-and-dice assist to Sam Kerr inside the box get her Best XI honors.

Midfielder: Mina Tanaka (Utah Royals)

Penalties are already a high-stress situation, so being asked to take one twice is outright pressure cooker. No problem for Mina Tanaka this week; her penalty conversion keeps Utah in the NWSL Shield race.

Forward: Emma Sears (Racing Louisville FC)

Racing Louisville forward Emma Sears is right back on the team after another standout performance. She delivered the assist to Katie O'Kane's goal and scored her own for her 20th career goal.

Forward: Sam Kerr (Gotham FC)

Three goals in seven appearances for Kerr, and the veteran is looking like she never left NWSL. Her off-the-ball movement and timing on runs in tight spaces make her a lethal threat.

Forward: Clarissa Larisey (Houston Dash)

Sometimes it really is about making the most of the time you're given, and that's exactly what Houston Dash forward Clarissa Larisey did this week. Two goals scored, one a game-winner, all off the bench in a quick 13 minutes against North Carolina.

Coach: Bev Yanez (Racing Louisville FC)

While the team haven't made it easy on themselves this season, Racing Louisville are finally fighting back. Winners of three consecutive games, head coach Bev Yanez and her squad might not be in the upper half of the standings, but they're the most dangerous team to face right now if you're hungry for points.

Honorary captain: The comeback stories

Matchweek 17 had plenty of goals and big scorelines, but there were also some great comeback stories to celebrate. So many, in fact, that we could not fit all of them into the team of the week. But we salute Caiya Hanks (Portland Thorns), Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit), and Sydney Leroux (Angel City) on their returns to the pitch following extended absences, and Jenna Nighswonger's return to NWSL with Bay FC.