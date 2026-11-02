The regular season might be over in NWSL, but that just means the fun is just getting started with the 2026 NWSL playoffs right around the corner.

Decision Day crowned a new NWSL Shield winner with Gotham FC and clinched the eighth and final playoff spot with Seattle Reign, and in between, eight games all kicked off at the same time, and we saw plenty of standout performances. That means it's the perfect time to give out Attacking Third Team of the Week honors.

After weekly matches across the 2026 NWSL season, Attacking Third analysts select players, a head coach, and an honorary captain based on weekend performances. Here you can find a mix of stats and data, analysis from our pundits, and highlights you may have missed over the weekend. If you're keeping track of who earned past honors, check out our previous team of the week.

It's been a long year, and it's not quite over. With the playoffs starting on Friday, that means our team of the week honors will have a playoff feel to them and solely feature players competing in the postseason. Stay tuned for more coverage of the NWSL playoffs.

Here's who made the latest edition:

Goalkeeper: Kailen Sheridan (North Carolina Courage)

On Decision Day, you can only control what's in front of you, and while North Carolina will miss out on the 2026 NWSL playoffs, goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan did what she could to keep the team in the mix down to the final minute. Made four saves on 12 shots faced and earned a spot in the league record books as the third goalkeeper to reach 700 saves, joining Jane Campbell and Alyssa Naeher.

Defender: Guro Reiten (Gotham FC)

There might not be a newly acquired player who fits in more seamlessly with Gotham FC than Guro Reiten this season. Joined the club in mid-April and is now an NWSL Shield winner after scoring the opening goal on Decision Day.

Defender: Madison Curry (Seattle Reign)

Organized structure and defense are staples of the Seattle Reign identity, and outside back Madison Curry gave everyone watching a reminder of that. Led the backline in tackles (three), clearances (three), and duels (12) in a cagey must-win game against Orlando Pride. The group clinched the eighth and final playoff spot, and if they want to shake up the postseason, their reliable defense will be a huge reason why.

Defender: Mimi Van Zanten (San Diego Wave FC)

If you've been paying attention at all this regular season, then it should come as no surprise that rookie Mimi Van Zanten is back on the team of the week. She scored her second goal of the season and led the team in clearances (four), interceptions (five), and tackles (eight).

Defender: Kayla Sharples (Kansas City Current)

The Kansas City Current are getting all their roster pieces back together at the perfect time, either from general injuries or just overall form, and that includes defender Kayla Sharples scoring on set pieces. Her clutch header helped secure a home playoff for Kansas City.

Midfielder: Kenza Dali (San Diego Wave FC)

There's setting up teammates for success, and then there's Kenza Dali lulling opponents into a false sense of security before she breaks their line with a single pass. She's back on team of the week after her link-up with Mimi Van Zanten.

Midfielder: Nealy Martin (Angel City FC)

There's no better time to score your first pro goal than on the final day as your team prepares for the postseason. The midfielder finished the lob after a pass from Ally Sentnor.

Midfielder: Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

As the Washington Spirit midfield goes through several adjustments this season from injuries, player departures, and players getting reacclimated as they return, there is Andi Sullivan. Worked her way back from maternity leave and will be a crucial component to the group moving forward in the playoffs. Led the team in clearances (four), and duels (10), all while creating enough chaos on a set piece to force an own goal.

Forward: Jaedyn Shaw (Gotham FC)

If Jaedyn Shaw is still managing an injury and will function as more of an impact player off the bench, then that's quite the x-factor for Gotham moving forward.

Forward: Sophia Wilson (Portland Thorns)

Sophia Wilson is back after serving a two-game suspension, and that should strike fear in anyone she faces in the upcoming playoffs. Two goals against Houston Dash seemed like easy work after a long time away from the NWSL pitch.

Forward: Midge Purce (Gotham FC)

The postseason time is Midge Purce's time to shine. The 2023 NWSL Championship MVP looks primed for another impressive playoff run after two assists, and now she is an NWSL Shield winner.

Coach: Juan Carlos Amoros (Gotham FC)

Two NWSL Championships, a 2026 Challenge Cup, and now an NWSL Shield. Whether it's tactical adjustments, handling player rotations, or just outright effectively communicating the principles, manager Juan Carlos Amoros is our unquestionable coach of the week after lifting another title.

Honorary captain: Jess Fishlock (Seattle Reign)

Long-time NWSL and Seattle Reign veteran Jess Fishlock announced her retirement following the 2026 NWSL season. She was celebrated at the final home game and lives to play another game in the postseason after the Reign clinched a final playoff spot. She played her part, with a backheel flick on Jordyn Bugg's game-winning goal.