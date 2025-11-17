Time for the NWSL players to launch like astronauts into space as the NWSL Championship is now upon us. Washington Spirit and Gotham FC will battle for the NWSL Championship on Saturday, Nov. 22, on CBS. The playoff bracket is finally down to two teams, and that means it's time for Attacking Third's NWSL Team of the Week.

After weekly fixtures across the 2025 NWSL campaign, Attacking Third analysts selected a team of the week, head coach, and honorary captain based on performances across the weekend. Now we're keeping the hottest content trend of the year going into the playoffs. If you're keeping track of who has been on our past lineups, make sure to look back at our team selections from the NWSL quarterfinals.

Here's how to watch the big game on Saturday:

NWSL Championship

Date: Saturday, Nov. 22 | Time: 8 p.m. ET



Saturday, Nov. 22 | 8 p.m. ET Place: PayPal Park - San Jose, Ca.



PayPal Park - San Jose, Ca. TV: CBS



CBS Stream: Paramount+



Take a look at our best XI:

Goalkeeper: Ann Katrin Berger (Gotham FC)



Gotham FC is playing like they've been here before, and it's because they have. Three consecutive semifinal appearances and now they're back into the NWSL Championship thanks to a huge moment by goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger. The German international came up with an acrobatic save to keep Gotham's train to the NWSL Championship on time.

Defender: Esme Morgan (Washington Spirit)

Despite some injury setbacks along the way, the Washington Spirit is emerging as one of the most complete teams at the perfect time. Through the backline to the front, defender Esme Morgan has been a key figure in shutting down opposing attacks and generating offense with her connective play. She led the team in total touches (89) in the semifinal.

"I thought she was excellent [Saturday], aggressive, stepping up. One of the reasons playing passes into the midfield that helped really kind of start their attacks," said Attacking Third analyst Lori Lindsey.

Defender: Tara McKeown (Washington Spirit)

Defender of the year finalist and Spirit centerback Tara McKeown showed resilience in the semifinal. After sustaining an injury during the quarterfinal, the defensive captain led the group in clearances (seven) on Saturday.

"No one knew if her ankle was even still attached. It was. She came out and played, been at the heart of that defense," Lori Lindsey said.

Defender: Emily Sonnett (Gotham FC)

This is now a back-to-back team of the week playoff edition appearance for Emily Sonnett. She's no stranger to receiving these honors during the regular season, but that's because she's been such an integral component of Gotham's backline. She was second in clearances (seven) and led the team in recoveries (nine). Whether it's staying locked in on transitions or even engaging with opposition to pass the minutes, she's doing it all.

Defender: Lily Reale (Gotham FC)

Having a bit of formational fun this week, we welcome Washington Spirit's Rosemonde Kouassi as a wingback. She's having another postseason where the Spirit are relying on her playmaking and creativity. She provided an assist on Gift Monday's goal, but isn't shy about taking her own chances on goal.

"Give a shout out for a player that is my Rookie of the Year, and consistently is playing well beyond her years, super consistent, and that was no different today," said Lori Lindsey.

Midfielder: Jaedyn Shaw (Gotham FC)

There might not be another player having a better postseason than Jaedyn Shaw. So good that she's on this list twice. An honor only matched by Alyssa Naeher and Mina Tanaka this year. The coaching staff has utilized her in the front line and as a lower attacking midfielder, and turns out, it doesn't matter where she's placed positionally because she's scoring in the big moments.

Midfielder: Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC)

The only player from an eliminated side to make this list is Portland Thorns midfielder Sam Coffey. This season she led a mostly younger, less playoff-experienced, team into the playoffs and a third-place regular season finish. She also led the team in recoveries (nine) during the semifinal.

"I'm gonna give some love to Sam Coffey because she found herself on the ball and trying to create and leading this Portland Thorns team farther than I expected in the playoffs, and I think that she still had a great game despite, maybe not the best performance overall from Portland Thorns on the day.

Midfielder: Croix Bethune (Washington Spirit)

Another player earning back-to-back team of the week honors, Croix Bethune, is looking as lethal as she was during her rookie season last year. She scored the definitive insurance goal for the Spirit to head back to the NWSL Championship final. The goal was her first in the NWSL playoffs.

Forward: Jaedyn Shaw (Gotham FC)

No, your not seeing double. With two goals, through two playoff games, Jaedyn Shaw is on the team of the week twice, thanks to this brilliant set-piece winner for Gotham. Need a midfielder, she's your star. Need a forward, you're gonna call her for that too.

Forward: Gift Monday (Washington Spirit)

Gift Monday is a cheat code for the Spirit, even if an earlier attempt was ruled offside; she's constantly moving to get into good opportunities in front of the goal. The leading goal scorer for the Washington Spirit simply cannot be denied.

Forward: Rosemonde Kouassi (Washington Spirit)

There's no better duo out there at the moment than Rosemonde Kouassi and Gift Monday. Six of Kouassi's seven assists have been to Monday this season, and Kouassi's 100-yard sprint to Monday was a game-shifting moment.

Coach: Adrian Gonzalez (Washington Spirit)

Adrian Gonzalez was on the sidelines for the Spirit last year, and he'll be there again for the club this year. The former assistant has been in the head coaching role since the summer, and his efforts to keep the team looking lethal are paying off in a return to the NWSL Championship.

Honorary captain: Trinity Rodman and Supporters (Washington Spirit)

After being on the sideline for the quarterfinals, Trinity Rodman officially tapped into the NWSL playoffs on Saturday. She even got a shot off on goal to mark her return, and the supporters section almost lost it. The Spirit will be on the road for the final at a neutral championship site at PayPal Park in San Jose, but the supporters section has been an equally important part of the atmosphere at home.