Only in NWSL can you get hat-tricks, upsets, and clean sheets all in one Mother's Day weekend. It's the type of variety that makes the 2026 NWSL regular season so unique. Players across club rosters are making an impact as the season churns on and it's getting more difficult to select just eleven players for a team of the week.

But that's not going to stop us from putting one together for Attacking Third's NWSL Team of the Week.

We're turning this into a tradition here. Back for a second season, after weekly fixtures across the 2026 NWSL season, Attacking Third analysts will select a team of the week, head coach, and honorary captain based on performances across the weekend.

Whether it's a win, loss, draw, or a game with big moments, it's a chance to recognize players who stand out over the weekend slate of games.

Here you can find a mix of stats and data, analysis from our pundits, and highlights you may have missed over the weekend. If you're keeping track of who made past lineups, check out our previous edition.

Here's who made the latest Best XI:

Goalkeeper: Casey Murphy (Boston Legacy FC)



The Boston Legacy backline is clicking, and goalkeeper Casey Murphy has a massive role in keeping things organized. Came up with six saves against Gotham FC, including this primary save that defender Jorelyn Carabali cleaned up off the post.

Defender: Mimi Van Zanten (San Diego Wave FC)

San Diego Wave FC fullback Mimi Van Zanten is quietly putting together a solid rookie highlight reel this season and now she can add her first NWSL goal for submission.

Defender: Kate Del Fava (Utah Royals FC)

Every club will have to manage a 30-game season this year with congested matchweeks. Utah Royals FC defender Kate Del Fava is making it look easy, providing extra effort in front of goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn and aiding in two clean sheets this week.

Defender: Janine Sonis (Denver Summit)

After a midseason positional shift from forward to fullback last year with Louisville, Janine Sonis has somehow elevated her play with Denver. She's defending the flanks and getting on the scoresheet, sometimes twice in one game, which puts her back on our team of the week.

Defender: Rafaelle (Orlando Pride)

The Pride isn't making things easy on themselves this season, but their defensive performances might finally be turning a corner thanks to center back Rafaelle. The Brazilian international showed that sometimes you have to put in a shift on a hot and humid night in Orlando, and led the team in total touches (68), clearances (six), and served up the game-winning assist.

Midfielder: Yazmeen Ryan (Denver Summit)

This week Yazmeen Ryan was too good on the pitch that we had to switch things up a bit and squeeze her among our midfielders. A two-assist game for the player, and absolutely fried her former team.

Midfielder: Katie O'Kane (Racing Louisville FC)

Racing Louisville made a big statement this weekend with a comeback win over the Portland Thorns. Katie O'Kane led the charge and scored a brace, including an epic free-kick goal.

Midfielder: Mina Tanaka (Utah Royals)

Japanese international Mina Tanaka was a team MVP this week with impressive play, with two assists at home, and controlling the midfield for a clean sheet on the road.

Forward: Barbra Banda (Orlando Pride)

If there is a clear frontrunner for MVP this season, it is forward Barbra Banda. Just when you think a game can't produce much in light of tricky conditions for both teams, elite players make you rethink things. Banda scored her eighth goal in eight games, and leads the golden boot race.

Forward: Dudinha (San Diego Wave FC)

Brazilian international Dudinha has been the most important attacking player for San Diego in the last several games. Despite a losing slump, she's been the spark plug, and she came up huge in a rivalry game against Angel City with a goal and game winning assist.

Forward: Temwa Chawinga (Kansas City Current)

If you aren't aware, it's Temwa time, baby. Two-time golden boot winner and league MVP, Temwa Chawinga, is still building her way into form following an adductor injury last season. But turns out she might not need more time, since she scored three goals in 50 minutes.

Coach: Bev Yanez (Racing Louisville)

Racing Louisville delivered the upset of the weekend with a comeback, 3-1, win against the top of the table team, Portland Thorns. Head coach Bev Yanez has the team playing with something to prove, and after two respectable performances with narrow losses to other top table teams, the group got it together to pull off the win. Quick reactive play and smart substitutions give Yanez coaching honors this week.

Honorary captain: Claire Emslie (Angel City)

Angel City FC forward Claire Emslie is one of several mothers working their way back to the pitch this season. The Scottish international earned her first minutes this season after the birth of her son Jamie in December.