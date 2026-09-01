Time is winding down quickly in the 2026 NWSL regular season. Teams are battling for playoff position, and the NWSL Shield race is the most competitive it's been in years, with multiple teams in contention. In between it all, players are stepping up with huge club performances, and that means it's time for Attacking Third's NWSL Team of the Week honors.

After weekly matches across the 2026 NWSL season, Attacking Third analysts will select a team of the week, head coach, and honorary captain based on performances across the weekend.

Here you can find a mix of stats and data, analysis from our pundits, and highlights you may have missed over the weekend. If you're keeping track of who earned past honors, check out our previous team of the week.

Impressive goals, celebrations, and lockdown defense made player selections tough this week. But we still tried. Even with just a couple of months left in the regular season, there's still history being made in player debuts, which we honor as well this week.

Here's who made the latest edition:

Goalkeeper: Lorena (Kansas City Current)



The former goalkeeper of the year came up with some crucial saves in a shootout against North Carolina this week. You can't always get a clean sheet, but you can still save the game.

Defender: Tierna Davidson (Gotham FC)

If consistency had a profile, it would be of Tierna Davidson. Gotham FC isn't exactly racking up the goals right now, but that's ok because they've got some great defense led by the centerback. Davidson led the team in shot blocks (two) and recoveries (seven) against Portland Thorns FC over the weekend.

Defender: Phoebe McClernon (Seattle Reign)

Seattle Reign defender Phoebe McClernon is quietly putting together another impressive season on the backline. The type of centerback that understands her assignments and completes them, and goes under the radar for her reliable play. Led the backline in recoveries (15) against Houston.

Defender: Mimi Van Zanten (San Diego Wave)

I would not be surprised if Mimi Van Zanten's post-game GPS is off the charts because she is constantly everywhere on the pitch. The fullback gets involved in offense up the pitch and shuts down opposing attacks, and threaded the needle on this goal.

Defender: Savy King (Angel City FC)

Angel City's Savy King got her first start since April and made it count. The defender has worked her way back from injury and delivered a long-range dime against Boston.

Midfielder: Ally Sentnor (Angel City FC)

Outrageous shots from distance? That must be Ally Sentnor doing what she does best. She scored her second goal for Angel City this season.

Midfielder: Natasha Flint (Denver Summit)

Natasha Flint can sometimes do the thankless work that goes unnoticed in the midfield for Denver Summit, but she can also get on the scoresheet and did so against Chicago.

Midfielder: Croix Bethune (Kansas City Current)

Shooters shoot. Creators create. And Croix Bethune can really do it all. Serve them up and knock them down, including a great tally against North Carolina.

Forward: Melissa Kossler (Denver Summit)

After a long time absence from team of the week honors, Melissa Kossler is back with extra sauce. Scored a brace against Chicago.

Forward: Trinity Byars (San Diego Wave FC)

Trinity Byars has emerged as the answer in front of goal for San Diego. She scored a brace over the weekend, including her tenth goal of the season.

Forward: Prisca Chilufya (Angel City FC)

The best adjustment Angel City has made was finally starting Prisca Chilufya. She's opening up lanes for teammates and scored two goals against Boston.

Coach: Nick Cushing (Denver Summit)

The Denver Summit are just outside the playoff line, but it's hard to ignore a massive blowout. Coach Nick Cushing has his team in the mix after a relentless 6-1 win against Chicago gave them three points and just a few points from a playoff spot.

Honorary captains: Melissa Bethi and Monique Ngock

It might be hard to believe at this point in the season, but the Washington Spirit just got even more talent for their roster. Melissa Bethi made her debut and history as the first Algerian player to compete in the NWSL. Monique Ngock also substituted into the match, fresh off her 2026 Women's AFCON title with Cameroon.